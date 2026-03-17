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Anfield roars but Osimhen is ready: Everything you need to know about Liverpool vs Galatasaray tonight

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 00:13 - 18 March 2026
Liverpool must overturn a deficit they've never faced at home and Osimhen is standing in the way
Victor Osimhen arrives at Anfield with a warning and a 1-0 lead, but Liverpool have never faced a problem like this.
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Anfield has seen many famous European nights but tonight it faces a test unlike most. Liverpool must not only win, they must win by two clear goals against a Galatasaray side that have already beaten them twice this season. 

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The Turkish champions arrive with confidence, a clean bill of health, and the most dangerous African striker in Europe right now leading their attack.

Victor Osimhen has scored or assisted in every game Galatasaray have played against Liverpool this season. He is in the form of his life. And he has already told the world exactly what he plans to do tonight.

  • Liverpool need to

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Win by 2 goals to go through in 90 mins

Win by 1 goal to force extra time

Score first - cannot afford to fall further behind

Keep Osimhen and Barıs Alper quiet

  • What Galatasaray need

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A draw sends them to the quarterfinals

An away goal kills the tie immediately

Absorb early pressure and hit on the counter

Keep Osimhen fit and sharp for one chance

Victor Osimhen: The man Liverpool fear most

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Super Eagles main man Osimhen has been directly involved in every Galatasaray goal against Liverpool this season. 

In the group stage, he scored. In the first leg last week, his physical dominance and aerial presence forced the error that led to Mario Lemina's decisive header. 

Osimhen celebrating || Imago
Super Eagles and Galatasaray talsman Victor Osimhen|| Imago

He then scored and rattled the post in acrobatic style in Saturday's 3-0 league win over Basaksehir to arrive at Anfield in peak condition.

Speaking after the first leg in Istanbul, Osimhen made his intentions clear: "We know next week is going to be really hard, but I believe in this team. I'm optimistic that we can do some damage at Anfield."

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His battle with Virgil van Dijk will be the defining contest of the night. In Istanbul, Osimhen won that battle. Van Dijk has vowed it will be different on home soil. One of them will be proved right in the next 90 minutes.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool
Victor Osimhen causing problems for the Liverpool defence in their last clash

Team news and predicted lineups

Liverpool are dealing with significant injury concerns ahead of one of their most important games of the season. Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley and Wataru Endo are all ruled out, while Alisson Becker and Federico Chiesa face late fitness tests. 

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Arne Slot is expected to make bold calls, including a potential start for 17-year-old sensation Rio Ngumoha, who was Liverpool's standout player in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Galatasaray travel to Merseyside with a near full-strength squad and no fresh injury concerns. Manager Okan Buruk has the luxury of picking his strongest available side with the added security of a lead to protect.

  • Liverpool - Predicted XI

Alisson Becker*; Kerkez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Ngumoha, Ekitike

  • Galatasaray - Predicted XI

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Muslera; Boey, Nelsson, Bardakcı, Jakobs; Torreira, Sara; Leroy Sane, Mertens, Barıs Alper; Osimhen

*Alisson subject to late fitness test

The atmosphere - Anfield without away fans

In a controversial decision, Galatasaray supporters have been banned from Anfield for tonight's fixture due to security concerns following incidents during the first leg in Istanbul. 

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Every seat in the stadium will be occupied by Liverpool fans, creating a wall of sound that Slot is counting on to drive his side to the comeback they need.

"Historically and this season, we have shown we are stronger at home than away. We beat Real Madrid and Atletico here in the league phase. We are working extremely hard to ensure the details are in our favour." - Arne Slot, Liverpool manager, told UEFA ahead of the clash.

"We had our chances and we didn't take them. That is also down to Galatasaray. They have a great energy in their team and they throw everything in front of the ball." - Arne Slot, reflecting on the first leg

Liverpool's form concern

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Slot's side will come into this match in far from ideal domestic form. On Sunday, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham at Anfield after Richarlison's last-minute equaliser cancelled out Dominik Szoboszlai's first-half free-kick. 

The result left Liverpool two points outside the Premier League top four, adding significant pressure to tonight's result.

My Prediction

  • Liverpool 1–1 Galatasaray

Anfield will roar. Liverpool will push. But Galatasaray only need a draw and Osimhen only needs one chance. We expect Liverpool to score but Galatasaray to hold firm and progress to their first Champions League quarterfinal since 2013.

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Anfield has broken many European dreams over the years. Tonight, it is Liverpool's own dream that hangs in the balance and a 27-year-old Nigerian striker from Olusosun is the biggest reason why.

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