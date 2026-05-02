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Carter Efe defeats Portable in celebrity boxing clash to win ₦50m prize

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 05:32 - 02 May 2026
Carter Efe beats Portable by unanimous decision at Chaos in the Ring 4 in Lagos, winning ₦50m and celebrity boxing glory.
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Popular Nigerian content creator Carter Efe emerged victorious in a high-energy celebrity boxing match against controversial singer Portable Habeeb Olalomi, securing a unanimous decision win at the “Chaos in the Ring 4” event.

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The bout, held at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos delivered a mix of entertainment and drama.

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Dominant Display in the Ring

Despite Portable’s prior experience in celebrity boxing, it was Carter Efe who controlled the contest from start to finish.

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The skit maker showcased surprising composure, using his reach advantage and clean striking to outclass his opponent across all three rounds.

All three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favour of Carter Efe.

The victory came with a significant reward, as Carter Efe reportedly walked away with a ₦50 million cash prize, courtesy of businessman Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money).

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The event also attracted several high-profile celebrities, including Timaya and D'banj, further highlighting the growing appeal of celebrity boxing in Nigeria.

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