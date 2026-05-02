Carter Efe defeats Portable in celebrity boxing clash to win ₦50m prize

Carter Efe beats Portable by unanimous decision at Chaos in the Ring 4 in Lagos, winning ₦50m and celebrity boxing glory.

Popular Nigerian content creator Carter Efe emerged victorious in a high-energy celebrity boxing match against controversial singer Portable Habeeb Olalomi, securing a unanimous decision win at the “Chaos in the Ring 4” event.

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Carter Efe takes the W via UNANIMOUS DECISION 🔥#EfePortable | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/tspua4BHky — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 2, 2026

The bout, held at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos delivered a mix of entertainment and drama.

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Dominant Display in the Ring

Despite Portable’s prior experience in celebrity boxing, it was Carter Efe who controlled the contest from start to finish.

Carter Efe makes his boxing debut with UNANIMOUS DECISION W 😤🔥#EfePortable 🔊 pic.twitter.com/2oJH57wmIt — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 2, 2026

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The skit maker showcased surprising composure, using his reach advantage and clean striking to outclass his opponent across all three rounds.

Biggest twitch streamer in Africa & now a boxing Champion



Carter Efe is HIM pic.twitter.com/1qoOmC9cSk — (fan) Trey (@UTDTrey) May 2, 2026

All three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favour of Carter Efe.

The victory came with a significant reward, as Carter Efe reportedly walked away with a ₦50 million cash prize, courtesy of businessman Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money).

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