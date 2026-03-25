Tension explodes as Portable and Carter Efe nearly fight in Lagos face-off

Portable and Carter Efe nearly came to blows in Lagos during a heated face-off ahead of their May 1 celebrity boxing match at Chaos in the Ring 4.

The long-running feud between Nigerian entertainers Habeeb Badmus, popularly known as Portable, and Carter Efe escalated dramatically on Tuesday during a tense face-off in Ikeja, Lagos.

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The confrontation, witnessed by a large crowd of enthusiastic fans, quickly turned volatile as both personalities exchanged sharp words and had to be physically restrained by security personnel to prevent a full-blown fight.

Portable brings intensity and Charms

Portable arrived at the venue in his usual dramatic fashion, reportedly carrying traditional charms, signalling both psychological and cultural warfare ahead of the bout.

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The singer wasted no time firing up the crowd, confidently predicting victory while making bold gestures aimed at his opponent. His aggressive approach set the tone for a charged atmosphere, as supporters cheered him on.

The situation nearly spiraled out of control when Portable attempted to initiate a physical confrontation on the spot, forcing bouncers to step in swiftly.

Carter Efe responds with equal fire

Not one to back down, Carter Efe matched Portable’s energy with defiance. The comedian-turned-musician fired back with his own threats, insisting the real battle would be settled in the ring.

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Despite being held back by security, Efe remained visibly fired up, pushing against restraints as he demanded a chance to confront Portable immediately.

Interestingly, while Portable leaned into traditional spirituality, Efe took a different approach, appearing in white garments and carrying religious items, highlighting the contrasting mindsets heading into the fight.

Carter Efe and Portable are live now, about to have their fight.



pic.twitter.com/aJz1NMWAWI — NETTY (@djnetwoq) March 24, 2026

The highly anticipated bout will headline the “Chaos in the Ring 4” event, scheduled to take place at the Federal Palace Hotel.

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