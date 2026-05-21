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African football legend Yaya Touré joins PariPesa as brand ambassador

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 15:27 - 21 May 2026
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Paripesa has announced the signing of an agreement with football legend Yaya Touré, who will serve as the company's official brand ambassador across the African continent, including the Nigerian market. The corresponding statement was published through PariPesa's official communication channels.

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About the new ambassador

Yaya Touré is one of the most decorated African footballers in history. A former midfielder for FC Barcelona and Manchester City, he was named African Footballer of the Year on four occasions.

With Barcelona, Touré won the UEFA Champions League; with Manchester City, he claimed multiple English Premier League titles – competitions followed closely by Nigerian football fans. At the international level, he led the Côte d'Ivoire national team to victory at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, a tournament in which Nigeria's Super Eagles are perennial contenders.

Terms of the cooperation

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According to PariPesa's announcement, in his role as brand ambassador, Yaya Touré will participate in the company's advertising campaigns, promotions, and initiatives engaging the sporting community across African markets, with Nigeria standing out as one of the priority territories. The specific financial terms of the contract and its duration have not been publicly disclosed. As an additional point of alignment between the parties, it is noted that PariPesa is a licensed operator in Côte d'Ivoire – Touré's home country.

Statements from both sides

In an official comment, Damilare Obadimu, Chief Business Development Officer at PariPesa Africa, noted that Yaya Touré reflects the company's core values – power, passion, and perseverance – and that his story inspires millions of people, including a strong following among Nigerian football supporters.

In turn, Yaya Touré stated that he is proud to join a platform that shares his approach to football, and that together with PariPesa he intends to continue inspiring the next generation of African athletes – from Lagos to Abidjan and beyond.

Context

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The announcement of the cooperation with Yaya Touré is the second major announcement by PariPesa on the African market in a short period. Earlier, the company unveiled a partnership with French football club Olympique Lyonnais, under which it became the club's Official Betting Partner across the African continent, including Nigeria.

PariPesa was named Best Sportsbook Operator at the 2025 SiGMA Africa Awards and is among the leading bookmaker brands on a number of African markets, with Nigeria standing as one of its strongest territories. Engaging top-tier sporting ambassadors of Yaya Touré's calibre is a common practice for bookmaker operators on fast-growing markets – a category that firmly includes Nigeria, alongside most key African jurisdictions.

The first joint activations featuring the new ambassador – promotional campaigns, bonus programs, and content projects tailored to Nigerian and pan-African audiences – are expected to launch in the near future. Further details will be communicated through PariPesa's official channels.

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