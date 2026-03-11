Anthony Joshua: British-Nigerian boxer reportedly dumps UK for Dubai despite rising Middle East tensions

Anthony Joshua has reportedly decided to adopt a new home in the crisis-rocked Emirates.

British-Nigerian heavyweight star Anthony Joshua has officially ditched his UK roots for the glittering tax haven of Dubai, amid escalating Middle East tensions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 36-year-old former world champion confirmed the relocation through mandatory filings on Friday, 7 March.

What happened?

According to Daily Mail, Joshua's move appears laser-focused on dodging hefty UK taxes, where Dubai's zero-income-tax policy could shield his massive dividends. His £150 million business empire, which includes Sparta Promotions Limited and 258 Investments Limited, raked in more than £20 million in profits last year, forking over £6.65 million in UK corporation tax, but complex ex-pat rules allow non-residency with fewer than 16 days spent in the UK annually.

Joshua recently dined with his promoter Eddie Hearn and trained with MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dubia, and it's one of his favourite destination spots for holidays, training camps, and promo gigs, like his 2017 sparring atop the Burj Al Arab helipad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reactions trail Anthony Joshua's Dubai move

Following the report surrounding Joshua's move to the Middle East, internet users have reacted on social media sharing different perspectives on X.

One user wrote: "Tax tax tax…UK tax no be here."

Another user commented: "Man is running away from paying taxes. UK will collect from you and even take your gains in business."

A third comment offered a different perspective: "If you look at it closely, this is more about lifestyle than anything else. Dubai is becoming the new hub for athletes, influencers and entrepreneurs. Good security, good infrastructure, and a tax system that favors people who earn big. Anthony Joshua is simply moving where life feels easier."

Advertisement

Advertisement

One other user believes it's a religious move, commenting: "So that he can properly embrace Islam."

Another quipped: "Ehn "U.A.E" ke where missiles they drop anyhow."

The Bigger picture

This audacious relocation from AJ follows a harrowing 2025 road accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of close friends Kevin 'Latz' Ayodele and Sina Ghami, leaving the boxer injured and reflective.

Posting on Snapchat amid rehabilitation, Joshua shared: "When you go thru certain things, you realise that you are stronger than you think you are."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now in recovery mode with no recent fights announced, Joshua's team, has openly mulled Dubai life despite the ongoing crisis.

The UAE faces nightly Iranian suicide drone strikes amid a raging war involving the USA, Israel, and Iran, hammering Dubai International Airport and sparking mass British evacuations, with some reportedly shelling out £100,000 for private jets in panic.