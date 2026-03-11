‘We'll keep going until the season is done’ - Fulham star Iwobi vows to keep fighting despite poor result

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has acknowledged the team's recent struggles but insists the squad is committed to giving "100 percent" for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season.

The Cottagers have hit a rough patch, losing four of their last six Premier League matches since the beginning of February, which has seen them slip to tenth in the league table.

Their recent form also saw them exit the FA Cup, where Marco Silva's men were knocked out in a 1-0 defeat to Championship side Southampton, preventing a run to the quarterfinals.

Despite the team's dip in results, Iwobi has been a standout performer. The Nigerian international has been in fine form personally, contributing two goals and an assist in his last three league appearances.

What Iwobi said

Speaking on the Alexander Yaa Digg Podcast, Iwobi emphasised the need for a resilient and positive attitude as the season heads into the final stretch.

"Just continue to be positive, continue to be vibrant. I always try to stay positive no matter what," Iwobi stated.

"Results have not been going our way, but we'll keep our heads up and we'll keep fighting. We'll keep going until the season is done, giving 100 per cent."

Iwobi in action || Imago

Fulham's upcoming Premier League fixtures include matches against Nottingham Forest and Burnley before the first international break of 2026.

Meanwhile, Nigerian star Iwobi has earned a nomination for Fulham's Goal of the Month award for February.