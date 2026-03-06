Advertisement

“I was away at AFCON” — Iwobi explains how Arsenal kicked him out before Everton move

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:12 - 06 March 2026
Alex Iwobi in action for Arsenal in 2016 (Credit: Imago)
Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has opened up about the drama that forced him out of boyhood club Arsenal
Alex Iwobi has revealed the surprising circumstances behind his departure from Arsenal F.C., claiming the club had already started the process of selling him while he was still away on international duty.

The Nigerian midfielder said he only realised the club were willing to let him go after they sent his medical documents to Everton F.C. before he had even made a decision.

AFCON break sparks transfer twist

Iwobi explained that the turning point came shortly after he returned from representing Nigeria national football team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

According to the midfielder, Arsenal manager Unai Emery had initially told him to take extra time off following the tournament. However, while he was on holiday with his family in Dubai, the club completed the signing of Nicolas Pépé.

“I was away at AFCON. I had a good AFCON and came back,” Iwobi recalled. “I’d been told by Unai Emery to take two weeks extra and enjoy my holiday.”

But the situation quickly changed when he noticed Arsenal strengthening in his position.“They signed Nicolas Pépé and I thought, if you really want me, why are you signing another winger?”

Iwobi then discovered that Arsenal had already shared his medical records with Everton as the transfer talks progressed. “Next thing you know, Arsenal sent my medical documents to Everton. Before I even got a chance to say yes or no, Arsenal were basically saying they didn’t mind me going.”

Everton move begins new chapter

Iwobi eventually completed a move to Everton on August 8, 2019, signing a five-year contract. The transfer fee was reported to be an initial £28 million, potentially rising to £34 million with add-ons.

He made his debut soon after, coming on as a substitute against Aston Villa F.C., before scoring his first goal for Everton in an EFL Cup victory over Lincoln City F.C..

Iwobi later scored his first Premier League goal for the club in a 3–2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. and went on to become an important figure at Goodison Park.

His performances peaked during the 2022–23 campaign when he was named Everton’s Players’ Player of the Season after providing a club-high eight assists.

In 2023, the Nigerian international moved on again, joining Fulham F.C. to continue his Premier League career.

