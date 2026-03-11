'I wouldn't recognise Arsenal as winners' — Mikel Obi says Arteta's men are cheats

Legendary Super Eagles midfielder john Mikel Obi said that Arsenal will be undeserving Premier League winners.

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has said that he will not credit Arsenal if they emerge triumphant, arguing that Mikel Arteta’s side rely heavily on corner-kicks and cheating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gunners currently lead the way in the Premier League standings, seven points ahead of Manchester City, and are clear favourites to win the title. However, Mikel believes that their success is caveated by their over-reliance on set pieces.

What Mikel said

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on talkSPORT, the two-time Premier League winner decried Arteta’s tactics and their efficiency from set plays. He said that the Basque tactician has handicapped his more creative players and stifled their expression.

“When I watch Arsenal play right now, they depend solely, solely on corner kicks,” Mikel complained bitterly. “You have spent almost a billion, Mikel Arteta, almost a billion dollars, and you're telling me the only way you can win games is through corner kicks? It's ridiculous.

“They winning ugly. The only reason why Arsenal fans are not complaining with the style of football that they're playing is because they're top of the league.

❌ "I wouldn't recognise Arsenal as winners!"



😡 "For me, they've cheated their way to winning the Premier League!"



John Obi Mikel really, really doesn't like the way #AFC are using set pieces to win the Premier League... 👀 pic.twitter.com/x9nUFpFyI3 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 11, 2026

“If they're not top of the league, they will complain that they're not enjoying the type of football that they're playing. The creativity that they have, the potential that they have, it's all gone out of the window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We don't see them anymore. The likes of Saka, the likes of Martinelli, the likes of Eze, Odegaard. We don't see that anymore because they depend solely on corner kicks.

Mikel was asked if he would recognise Arsenal as Premier League champions if they emerged victorious despite his reservations. He responded in the negative, arguing that Mikel Arteta's side employs underhanded methods to win matches.

“Not if they're going to win the way they're playing right now. No, I wouldn't, because for me it's a cheat; they've cheated their way to winning the Premier League. So I wouldn't recognise them as winners because, for me, it's illegal the way they're winning games.

“It's illegal unless the Premier League right now, from this weekend stamp that out. We don't want to see that in the game.

Arsenal’s set piece efficiency

Advertisement

Advertisement