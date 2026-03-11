Heineken Hosts Champions League Round of 16 Watch Party for Fans’ “Have More Friends” Campaign

As the UEFA Champions League enters its electrifying Round of 16, football fans across Nigeria are preparing for nights where passion, rivalry, and celebration collide.

For supporters who live for Europe’s biggest club nights, the experience goes far beyond the ninety minutes on the pitch, it is about the energy of the crowd, the roar of shared excitement, and the unforgettable moments created when fans watch.

At the heart of this experience is Heineken, the world’s leading premium beer and a global sponsor of the Champions League. Through its “Friends Have More Friends” campaign, the brand is bringing fans together with exciting watch parties and fan experiences designed to celebrate football’s unique power to connect people.

Rooted in Heineken®’s long-standing belief in the importance of sociability, and inspired by the book of the same name (Fans Have More Friends) by Ben Valenta and David Sikorjak, the campaign reflects how shared passions help people connect naturally. Heineken is using fandom as both a social catalyst and a way to elevate social experiences in a world that can feel increasingly lonely.

Football fans are set to come together for an unforgettable Watch Party across two premium Lagos locations: Hunger Games, 31 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, and Green House, 6 Olu Holloway, Ikoyi. The event is part of a broader movement unfolding across Lagos and major cities in Nigeria, where viewing centres are expected to be filled with fans who know that football nights are always better when experienced together.

The Round of 16 fixtures promise drama from the very first whistle. On Tuesday, March 10, Turkish giants Galatasaray will welcome Liverpool FC to Istanbul in a high-stakes encounter, with Nigerian star Victor Osimhen expected to play a central role in the clash. On the same night, Spanish champions FC Barcelona travel to England to face the resurgent Newcastle United FC in another thrilling contest.

The excitement continues on Wednesday, March 11, when Italian side Atalanta BC host four-time champions FC Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur FC will head to Spain for a fierce battle against Atlético Madrid, led by the charismatic manager Diego Simeone.

For guests attending the Heineken Watch Parties, the experience will go far beyond the matches themselves. The night is designed to immerse fans in the atmosphere of Europe’s biggest football stage, with curated entertainment, engaging activities, and moments that spark real connections among supporters.

According to Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, Kolawole Akintimehin, “Football brings people together like few things can. With the watch party, we want fans to share the excitement of the UEFA Champions League, meet new people, and enjoy great football together,” he said, adding that the event also adds momentum to Heineken’s Fans Have More Friends campaign, which celebrates how friendships can be found among supporters” he said

