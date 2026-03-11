Is Michael Olise better than Lamine Yamal? Bayern star reopens debate nobody can settle

Michael Olise's demolition of Atalanta has sparked a bold debate, with one prominent voice now claiming the Bayern Munich winger has surpassed Barcelona's Lamine Yamal as the most devastating wide player in European football.

Michael Olise is 24 years old and plays football from another dimension. On Tuesday night in Bergamo, the Bayern Munich winger cut inside from the right, stroked a curling left-footed effort into the bottom corner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He did it again in the second half, this time after a driving run from Alphonso Davies and collected a perfect Sofascore rating of 10 as Bayern demolished Atalanta 6–1 to all but confirm their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Before the night was over, the internet had already reopened the file marked: Olise vs Lamine Yamal; settle this now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The goal sequence tells most of the story. Stansic opened the scoring in the 12th minute after Olise and Gnabry combined from a short corner, before Olise doubled the lead in the 22nd, cutting inside and curling a shot into the far corner and then setting up Gnabry for the third moments later.

Jackson made it four, Olise added his second in the 64th, Musiala completed the rout. A Pasalic consolation in stoppage time was a footnote on an evening that belonged entirely to one man.

The same night Olise was dismantling a Serie A side in Bergamo, Yamal was keeping Barcelona's Champions League campaign alive at St. James' Park, stepping up to score the last-kick penalty that salvaged a 1–1 draw against Newcastle. Different kinds of brilliance, but same conversation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Personally, I think I played well and it was a solid performance. Now they have to come to our stadium, so we'll go there with the same mentality and try to win again.” — Michael Olise, post-match

Olise’s performance took his tally for the season to 15 goals and 26 goal contributions in 37 appearances this season, nearly matching Yamal's 19 goals and 15 assists across 36 games.

Their numbers are ridiculously close for a six-year age gap, and the football internet was not going to let that slide quietly.

This same Olise is the player some Barcelona fans are comparing to Yamal. pic.twitter.com/we2Ybt08Xz — (Fan) KM10° (@Simple_RMCF) March 11, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

What the fans said

📊 Lamine Yamal and Michael Olise have played the same number of club games this season:



🇪🇸 Yamal:

👕 37 games

⚽ 20 goals

🎯 14 assists



🇫🇷 Olise:

👕 37 games

⚽ 15 goals

🎯 22 assists



Two of the best wingers in the world! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g4oTH60yHG — Sholy Nation Sports (@Sholynationsp) March 11, 2026

Social Media Reactions

"If Lamine Yamal finishes above Michael Olise in the Ballon d'Or ranking again this season, no one should ever take that award serious."

"I'm rewatching this Olise performance against Atalanta and I need us to bring back the Lamine Yamal vs Michael Olise debate for a final review. Olise makes football look easy — he's not working hard, he's working smart."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If I want to sign the better player I'll sign Olise. If I want to sign a player that'll help me win trophies, I'll also sign Olise."

"Lamine Yamal is the benchmark. Imagine waking up as Olise after scoring 2 goals in a UCL game and still only being at par with a player six years younger than you."

Maturing is realising that Olise sits on the same table as Lamine Yamal but he just doesn’t have the Barcelona PR pic.twitter.com/bvJLiNDrCk — Mod (@CFCMods) March 10, 2026

"Every week it's a new name — Güler, Endrick, Garnacho, Palmer, Nwaneri, Doué, Estêvão, now Olise. When you're big you're big."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The debate is not new. It resurfaces every few weeks, dies down, and is immediately resurrected by the next outstanding performance from either player.

What Tuesday did was raise the volume to a level that is hard to talk over. Across the UCL this season, Olise has scored three goals, five assists and 27 key passes in nine appearances.

Against Atalanta alone, he delivered seven key passes, attempted six crosses and created two big chances in 90 minutes. It is, as one fan put it, a profile built for knockout nights.

Advertisement

Advertisement