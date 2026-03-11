Luka Dončić BETRAYAL: NBA star fights for his 2 children as fiancée Anamaria Goltes targets his $165M contract following shocking split

Luka Dončić's cancelled engagement to Amaria Goltes has exploded after 10 years together, with Lakers star facing a serious battle to hold on to his kids and his fortune.

NBA superstar Luka Dončić is now grappling with a personal nightmare after calling off his engagement to childhood sweetheart Anamaria Goltes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goltes, who has been with Doncic for a decade, has slapped him with a child support demand while keeping their two daughters an ocean away in Slovenia, as reported by TMZ on Tuesday, 10 March.

Dončić breaks silence

Luka Doncic of L.A Lakers | IMAGO

The 27-year-old Slovak, whose on-court wizardry has him averaging 32.5 points per game this season, broke his silence Tuesday in an emotional ESPN interview, revealing the heartbreak of being separated from his girls and his desperate fight to reunite with them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I love my daughters more than anything," Dončić told ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"I've been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn't been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement. Everything I do is for my daughters' happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can".

Luka Dončić's ex-fiancee Amaria Goltes | Instagram

Sources say Dončić was utterly blindsided by Goltes' February 2026 filing in California Superior Court, seeking child support and attorney fees, despite his unlimited financial provisions for the family.

Dončić recently signed a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension with the Lakers in August 2025. This deal includes a player option for the 2028–29 season. His legal team may use this structure to manage future liquidity, as he is projected to be eligible for a five-year, $417 million deal in 2028 if he opts out of his current extension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is among the highest-paid players in the NBA | Credit: IMAGO

The Lakers superstar is currently earning a base salary of $45.9m for the 2025–26 season. In California, there is no cap on child support payments. Orders for high earners are determined by a guideline formula based on net disposable income and the percentage of time spent with the children. Because his daughters currently reside in Slovenia and he has had minimal contact with them since September 2025, his support obligations could be exceptionally high.

Why did Luka Dončić's fiancee Amaria Goltes file for custody?

Anamaria Goltes, 27, who met Dončić as kids in Slovenia and got engaged on July 7, 2023 (nodding to his jersey number), moved back home with their eldest, Gabriela (born November 2023 in the U.S.), in May 2025. Their second daughter, Olivia, arrived in December 2025 amid escalating drama.

Luka Dončić's ex-fiancee Amaria Goltes | Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luka Dončić's ex-fiancee Amaria Goltes | Instagram

The emotional powder keg ignited during Dončić's Slovenia trip for Olivia's birth at Kranj Maternity Hospital, where he missed Lakers games to be there.

Luka Dončić | IMAGO

Wanting to bring Gabriela home to L.A., Dončić clashed with Goltes, prompting the model to summon police on December 6, 2025.

Authorities found no wrongdoing after interviews at the hospital and home, but the incident left Dončić reeling, he departed peacefully but hasn't seen his daughters or Goltes since.

Advertisement