Chukwueze is there — Fulham coach refuses to blame Iwobi, Bassey absence for FA Cup defeat

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:02 - 08 March 2026
Fulham's head coach Marco Silva discussed their FA Cup exit to Southampton.
Fulham’s head coach, Marco Silva, has disagreed that his decision to field a rotated side and rest key players like Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey led to the FA Cup exit against Championship side Southampton. 

Fulham’s FA Cup exit 

As Pulse Sports reported, Marco Silva's decision not to start Super Eagles duo Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey proved costly as Fulham were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Southampton.

Alex Iwobi came on as a second-half substitute, while Calvin Bassey remained on the bench as Fulham were beaten 1-0 by Southampton in the FA Cup Round of 16.

Despite another Super Eagles star, Samuel Chukwueze, starting the tie. Fulham still suffered a shock loss, suffering the consequences of keeping many of their star names on the bench.

Fulham's Marco Silva has a decision to make. (Photo Credit: Imago)

What Silva said 

Speaking after the game, Silva argued that the team he named was strong enough, citing the likes of Chukwueze and Timothy Castagne. In his opinion, their wastefulness in front of goal was the bigger culprit.

"I understand that, it's more than that. It was a bad afternoon for us and for our fans. We need to look deeper because I'm not pleased at all what has happened this afternoon,” he said, per Tribal Football.

"This one is more than a defeat – if it's because of the changes, then fine, I get it – but (Ryan) Sessegnon and (Timothy) Castagne have played this season against top Premier League sides; Oscar Bobb and Samuel Chukwueze are at the level. We have to look deeper. I understand that I get the blame for making the changes.

"For me it's simple: when you have 24 shots, and they don't have many clear-cut chances. We arrived in their box, created from the sides, but with end product we have to finish; we have to be quicker and arrive in the right spots in the box.

"They have five shots and have chances to score; any moment on the counter was a chance for them. It's about mindset. When you have so many shots and looking for the chances, we should've created more. The end product of our team was not the level it should be."

