Aurelien Tchouaméni and girlfriend Suzette Carter attend Madrid Open weeks after debunking cheating hoax
Aurélien Tchouaméni and his girlfriend, Suzette Carter, were spotted together at the semifinals of the 2026 Madrid Open tennis tournament, marking their first high-profile public outing since quashing a viral cheating rumour that spread rapidly in March.
The couple appeared relaxed and united while watching the matches from the stands. Tchouaméni, 26, wore a white textured short-sleeved polo shirt paired with matching white trousers, accessorised with dark sunglasses and a silver watch.
Meanwhile, Carter, 28, complemented him in a light blue sleeveless dress featuring delicate lace detailing and a fitted bodice. She wore dark rectangular sunglasses, with her long dark hair falling straight, and accessorised with a bracelet.
In one of the photos, Carter stands close to Tchouaméni with her arm wrapped affectionately around his lower back. Tchouaméni stands tall with one hand in his pocket, appearing composed and focused on the action, occasionally turning his head. Their body language conveyed comfort and solidarity, a united front just weeks after addressing online drama.
The viral cheating hoax
The March incident began when a fabricated screenshot, falsely attributed to the Real Madrid ace, circulated widely on social media. It claimed he had caught Carter cheating, alleging betrayal despite lavish gifts like a £25,000 weekly allowance and a house in Spain.
Tchouaméni quickly shut down the rumour by sharing the fake post on his own social media with a clear message: “That’s not my account. Take care.” Suzette also issued a pointed response amid heightened public scrutiny.
The pair, who went public with their relationship around May 2025, have continued to support each other, with Carter frequently seen at his matches.
Tchouaméni continues to cement his status as the "engine room" of Real Madrid's midfield, currently leading the squad with a staggering 93% pass completion rate across both La Liga and the Champions League.
The France international has combined defensive stability with critical offensive contributions this season, tallying 2 goals and 2 assists in 44 appearances.