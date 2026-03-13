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Aurélien Tchouaméni SHUTS DOWN viral claim he was 'cheated on' by his girlfriend Suzette Carter
Real Madrid star Aurélien Tchouaméni became the latest victim of a baseless scandal on March 13, 2026.
A Nigerian X account, @Samsonthegoat25, notorious for peddling fake news, posted a sensational story alleging that the French midfielder had caught his girlfriend, Suzette Carter, cheating on him.
The now-deleted post claimed that despite providing her with a lavish £25,000 weekly allowance and purchasing a house for her in Fuenlabrada, Spain, Tchouaméni was betrayed, leading to his exclusion from Real Madrid's upcoming home match against Elche by coach Álvaro Arbeloa due to the "tough personal situation".
The fabricated claim rapidly gained traction, inspiring numerous reposts and more than 24,000 likes on the X platform, with several versions amassing thousands of views and sparking heated discussions among football fans.
@Samsonthegoat25, operated by an individual identifying as SAMSON, has a track record of spreading unverified rumours, often targeting high-profile athletes and celebrities to generate engagement. This incident aligns with a pattern of sensationalism that prioritises clicks over accuracy, frequently at the cost of personal privacy and reputations.
Tchouaméni issues response to viral fabrication
Tchouaméni, however, wasted no time in addressing the hoax directly on his Instagram account, debunking the impersonating post that purported to be from him. In a swift and composed reply, he stated: "That's not my account! Take care ," accompanied by a clown emoji to highlight the ridiculousness of the rumour.
Following Tchouaméni's public rebuttal, the original post was deleted, but not before it had proliferated through quotes and screenshots shared by other users.
Meanwhile, Suzette herself reacted to the fake claim with a cheeky post on her Ig stories. "If only global issues trended this hard. Verify before you amplify." Her post was accompanied by a clown emoji.
Since joining Real Madrid from AS Monaco in 2022, the 26-year-old midfielder has been a cornerstone of the team's midfield, contributing to eight titles with Los Blancos, including a Champions League, a LaLiga title, 2 UEFA Super Cups, and 2 FIFA Club World Cups.
Who is Aurélien Tchouaméni's girlfriend?
Tchouaméni has been in a relationship with 28-year-old American influencer Suzette Carter, with the pair gradually becoming more public about their romance over the past year.
The pair were first spotted publicly at Game 4 of the NBA playoff series between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks. Tchouaméni and Carter posed for courtside photos at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on May 28, 2025, drawing attention from fans on social media.
Their public appearance came months after social media had already picked up cues about their romance. Carter had previously been spotted in the VIP section of Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, attending matches to support the Real Madrid star.
As interest in their relationship grew, Carter appeared to scale back her social media presence. After fans began noticing the romance, she deactivated her main Instagram page, which currently boasts more than 37,000 followers, in an effort to keep the relationship out of the spotlight.
However, their joint appearance at the NBA playoffs suggested the pair were becoming more comfortable sharing their relationship publicly. Carter, 28, also made headlines in June 2025 after responding to rumours circulating online about her past.
The pretty American addressed the claims in a lengthy statement on social media, firmly denying allegations that she had worked as an escort or in nightlife-related jobs.
“I have decided to open up my page today because I want to finally put an end to all the lies that have been spread all over the internet about me,” she wrote.
Carter explained that she had worked traditional jobs since her teenage years and said she was proud of her upbringing. “I have never worked as an escort, stripper, bottle girl, influencer or any nightlife job except for the 3–4 times I hosted a nightclub to put some extra money in my pocket,” she said, adding that she had been a “9-5 girl since the age of 18.”
In the same statement, she also addressed resurfaced social media posts from her teenage years that contained homophobic language. Carter apologized for the remarks and said she had since educated herself and supported the LGBTQ+ community.
“I take full accountability for using that word,” she wrote. “I was not aware or educated on how hurtful it truly is. I genuinely apologize for any hurt that I have caused and hope that you all forgive.”
She concluded her message by reflecting on the impact of online rumours. “Understand that lies create views and likes, but I need you all to understand that I am human.”
After posting the statement, Carter wiped her Instagram page before later returning toward the end of the year following what appeared to be a social media reset. While Tchouaméni continues to shine on the pitch, his relationship with Suzette has increasingly drawn public attention. Together, the couple appear to be navigating life in the spotlight while trying to maintain a level of privacy away from it.