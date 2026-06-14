2026 FIFA World Cup: France receive major boost ahead of Senegal clash

France have been handed a significant injury boost ahead of their 2026 World Cup campaign.

France have received a timely defensive lift ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener, with centre-back William Saliba returning to full team training.

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The 25-year-old Arsenal defender had been sidelined by an injury, which initially cast doubt over his tournament availability. He is now reportedly fit to play.

Saliba back in training

The Arsenal defender was reported to have had a niggling back issue which was exacerbated by the intense 120 minutes during their heartbreaking defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.

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Having missed recent practice sessions to follow a tailored individual recovery, Saliba has finally been cleared to train by the medical staff, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Saliba’s return is vital to Deschamps' system as Les Bleus pursue a third crown, having previously conquered the world in 1998 and 2018.

Arsenal defender William Saliba | IMAGO

As the reigning runners-up look to assert their dominance in Group I, having their the Premier League winner available to marshal the backline provides an edge.

France are scheduled to kick off their group stage campaign against Senegal on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 8:00 PM WAT at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

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