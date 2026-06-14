World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

2026 FIFA World Cup: France receive major boost ahead of Senegal clash

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 02:41 - 14 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
France head coach Didier Deschamps || Credit: Imago
France have been handed a significant injury boost ahead of their 2026 World Cup campaign.
Advertisement

France have received a timely defensive lift ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener, with centre-back William Saliba returning to full team training. 

Advertisement

The 25-year-old Arsenal defender had been sidelined by an injury, which initially cast doubt over his tournament availability. He is now reportedly fit to play.

Saliba back in training 

The Arsenal defender was reported to have had a niggling back issue which was exacerbated by the intense 120 minutes during their heartbreaking defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final. 

Advertisement

Having missed recent practice sessions to follow a tailored individual recovery, Saliba has finally been cleared to train by the medical staff, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Saliba’s return is vital to Deschamps' system as Les Bleus pursue a third crown, having previously conquered the world in 1998 and 2018. 

Arsenal defender William Saliba | IMAGO

As the reigning runners-up look to assert their dominance in Group I, having their the Premier League winner available to marshal the backline provides an edge. 

France are scheduled to kick off their group stage campaign against Senegal on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 8:00 PM WAT at the New York-New Jersey Stadium. 

Advertisement

Following their highly anticipated opener, which mirrors Korea/Japan 2002, they will travel to the Philadelphia Stadium to face Iraq on Monday, June 22, at 10:00 PM WAT before squaring up against Norway at the Boston Stadium on Friday, June 26, at 8:00 PM WAT. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
France World Cup William Saliba
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 World Cup: Huge blow for Argentina as World Cup hero is ruled out of Algeria opener
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.06.2026
2026 World Cup: Huge blow for Argentina as World Cup hero is ruled out of Algeria opener
‘I want to ⁠go ​beyond the semi-finals’ — Morocco’s Ouahbi sets lofty goals after Brazil draw
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.06.2026
‘I want to ⁠go ​beyond the semi-finals’ — Morocco’s Ouahbi sets lofty goals after Brazil draw
‘We have to improve’ — Ancelotti laments Brazil’s draw against African champions Morocco
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.06.2026
‘We have to improve’ — Ancelotti laments Brazil’s draw against African champions Morocco
World Cup 2026: Scotland earn first win in 36 years, set 3 new milestones in Haiti win
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.06.2026
World Cup 2026: Scotland earn first win in 36 years, set 3 new milestones in Haiti win
2026 FIFA World Cup: France receive major boost ahead of Senegal clash
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: France receive major boost ahead of Senegal clash
2026 FIFA World Cup: I'm worried — Ancelotti candidly admits after Brazil vs Morocco
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: I'm worried — Ancelotti candidly admits after Brazil vs Morocco