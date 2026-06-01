France hit with sad news as star defender now a major doubt for World Cup

Arsenal defender William Saliba is now a major doubt for France's World Cup campaign after aggravating an injury during a devastating Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest.

The 25-year-old, a cornerstone of Mikel Arteta's defence, endured a painful night as his European dreams were shattered before his international ambitions took a significant hit.

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The Gunners fell to PSG in a dramatic penalty shootout at the Puskas Arena following a 1-1 draw at full-time.

Saliba played the entire 120 minutes of the gruelling encounter, but it has since emerged that he was carrying a pre-existing injury into the match.

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Saliba’s injury ahead of World Cup

According to reports, the intensity of the final significantly worsened the issue, leaving him in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup in North America, which kicks off on June 11.

The news is a major setback for France manager Didier Deschamps, who considers Saliba a key part of his defensive plans.

With the tournament just days away, the French medical team faces a critical period to assess whether the Arsenal star can recover in time to participate.

William Saliba in action for Arsenal Credit: Imago)

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Saliba's injury adds to the profound disappointment for Arsenal, who came agonisingly close to securing their first Champions League title.

Should Saliba be ruled out, Deschamps will have to turn to other options in his talented squad.

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate is a likely replacement, with Maxence Lacroix, Lucas Hernandez, and Jules Kounde also providing cover.