Declan Rice promises more trophies for Arsenal after Premier League title celebrations

Declan Rice has promised fans more trophies as Arsenal celebrate their Premier League title with a trophy parade.

Arsenal celebrated their 2025-26 Premier League championship with an open-top bus parade through the streets of North London.

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The squad, led by captain Martin Ødegaard carrying the trophy, departed Emirates Stadium on a bus emblazoned with "Champions 25-26" to greet the massive crowds.

The Gunners had hoped to be celebrating a historic double, but their league triumph was followed by a heartbreaking defeat in the Champions League final.

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Rice's bold promise to fans

Despite a painful Champions League final loss just hours before, Rice insisted the Gunners are hungry for more silverware.

During the parade, Rice took center stage, grabbing a microphone to make a bold declaration about the team's future.

The atmosphere was electric as thousands of supporters celebrated the club's first league title in 22 years.

Arsenal star Declan Rice celebrating || Imago

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An estimated half-a-million supporters flooded the streets to celebrate the Gunners’ historic achievement.

"I love this team, I love the manager," Rice told Sky Sports. "To see the joy we can give people, it's crazy.