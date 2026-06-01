Advertisement

Declan Rice promises more trophies for Arsenal after Premier League title celebrations

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:25 - 01 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Rice promises more trophies for Arsenal
Declan Rice has promised fans more trophies as Arsenal celebrate their Premier League title with a trophy parade.
Advertisement

Arsenal celebrated their 2025-26 Premier League championship with an open-top bus parade through the streets of North London. 

Advertisement

The squad, led by captain Martin Ødegaard carrying the trophy, departed Emirates Stadium on a bus emblazoned with "Champions 25-26" to greet the massive crowds.

The Gunners had hoped to be celebrating a historic double, but their league triumph was followed by a heartbreaking defeat in the Champions League final.

Advertisement

Rice's bold promise to fans

Despite a painful Champions League final loss just hours before, Rice insisted the Gunners are hungry for more silverware.

During the parade, Rice took center stage, grabbing a microphone to make a bold declaration about the team's future. 

The atmosphere was electric as thousands of supporters celebrated the club's first league title in 22 years.

Arsenal star Declan Rice celebrating || Imago
Arsenal star Declan Rice celebrating || Imago
Advertisement

An estimated half-a-million supporters flooded the streets to celebrate the Gunners’ historic achievement. 

"I love this team, I love the manager," Rice told Sky Sports. "To see the joy we can give people, it's crazy. 

“But, next year we're coming back for more. You heard it here first now. Lock in or get locked out."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Declan Rice Arsenal Premier League
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Barcelona finally able to sign Osimhen after meeting key criteria
Football
01.06.2026
Barcelona finally able to sign Osimhen after meeting key criteria
Rice promises more trophies for Arsenal
Premier League
01.06.2026
Declan Rice promises more trophies for Arsenal after Premier League title celebrations
France hit with sad news
2026 FIFA World Cup
01.06.2026
France hit with sad news as star defender now a major doubt for World Cup
Chelle vows to beat World Cup giants Portugal & Poland in their backyard
Football
01.06.2026
‘We go to make war’: Chelle vows to beat World Cup giants Portugal & Poland in their backyard
23-WOMAN SQUAD: Full Super Falcons team as veteran icons prepare for war against Senegal
Super Falcons
01.06.2026
23-WOMAN SQUAD: Full Super Falcons team as veteran icons prepare for war against Senegal
Nigeria vs Poland: Kick-off time, venue and where to watch
Super Eagles
01.06.2026
Nigeria vs Poland: Kick-off time, venue and where to watch Iwobi battle against Lewandowski