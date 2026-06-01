Declan Rice promises more trophies for Arsenal after Premier League title celebrations
Arsenal celebrated their 2025-26 Premier League championship with an open-top bus parade through the streets of North London.
The squad, led by captain Martin Ødegaard carrying the trophy, departed Emirates Stadium on a bus emblazoned with "Champions 25-26" to greet the massive crowds.
The Gunners had hoped to be celebrating a historic double, but their league triumph was followed by a heartbreaking defeat in the Champions League final.
Rice's bold promise to fans
Despite a painful Champions League final loss just hours before, Rice insisted the Gunners are hungry for more silverware.
During the parade, Rice took center stage, grabbing a microphone to make a bold declaration about the team's future.
The atmosphere was electric as thousands of supporters celebrated the club's first league title in 22 years.
An estimated half-a-million supporters flooded the streets to celebrate the Gunners’ historic achievement.
"I love this team, I love the manager," Rice told Sky Sports. "To see the joy we can give people, it's crazy.
“But, next year we're coming back for more. You heard it here first now. Lock in or get locked out."