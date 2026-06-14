2026 FIFA World Cup: Why Morocco top Brazil in Group C despite draw

An interesting FIFA rule ensures Morocco stay ahead of Brazil in Group C standings despite playing out a draw with the Seleção.

Morocco currently sit at the top of Group C following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Brazil at the MetLife Stadium, claiming the position through FIFA's team conduct tiebreaker rule.

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Morocco get fairplay advantage

Ismael Saibari gave the Atlas Lions a brilliant 21st-minute lead before Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior equalised for the Seleção ten minutes later.

Since both heavyweights are deadlocked on points, goal difference, goals scored, and head-to-head records, the group standings default to their fair play record.

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Brazil suffered a statistical penalty after Casemiro and Roger Ibañez both received first-half yellow cards, deducting two points from their overall team conduct score.

With Morocco remarkably maintaining a flawless disciplinary sheet without a single booking during the match, they possess the critical tiebreaker edge to stay ahead of the South American giants.

Scotland and Haiti set to dictate Group C standings.

While Morocco currently rely on their clean disciplinary record to lead the group, the standings remain volatile as the rest of Group C prepare to launch their campaigns.