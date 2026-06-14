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2026 FIFA World Cup: Why Morocco top Brazil in Group C despite draw

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 01:24 - 14 June 2026
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An interesting FIFA rule ensures Morocco stay ahead of Brazil in Group C standings despite playing out a draw with the Seleção.
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Morocco currently sit at the top of Group C following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Brazil at the MetLife Stadium, claiming the position through FIFA's team conduct tiebreaker rule. 

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Morocco get fairplay advantage

Ismael Saibari gave the Atlas Lions a brilliant 21st-minute lead before Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior equalised for the Seleção ten minutes later. 

Since both heavyweights are deadlocked on points, goal difference, goals scored, and head-to-head records, the group standings default to their fair play record. 

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Brazil suffered a statistical penalty after Casemiro and Roger Ibañez both received first-half yellow cards, deducting two points from their overall team conduct score. 

With Morocco remarkably maintaining a flawless disciplinary sheet without a single booking during the match, they possess the critical tiebreaker edge to stay ahead of the South American giants.  

Scotland and Haiti set to dictate Group C standings.

While Morocco currently rely on their clean disciplinary record to lead the group, the standings remain volatile as the rest of Group C prepare to launch their campaigns. 

The impending opening-round fixture between Scotland and Haiti could alter the group's entire complexion; a victory for either nation would immediately propel them to the top of the table with three clear points. 

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