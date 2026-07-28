Advertisement

‘After this na Kano Pillars’ — Arsenal fans mock Super Eagles invitee Orban after move to Amed Spor

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:52 - 28 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Gift Orban, new Amed Spor signing || @amedskofficial on X
Arsenal fans have openly mocked former Super Eagles invitee Gift Orban after his latest career move
Advertisement

Super Eagles striker Gift Orban has found himself at the centre of online ridicule after completing a loan move to newly promoted Turkish Süper Lig side Amed SK, with Arsenal fans resurfacing his old comments about the Gunners.

Advertisement

The Nigerian forward joins Amed SK from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim on a one-year loan with a €1 million loan fee, while the agreement includes a conditional €4 million obligation to buy if certain conditions are met.

Orban completes fresh move after difficult spell

Amed SK officially confirmed Orban's arrival after reaching an agreement with Hoffenheim for the 24-year-old striker.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Turkish club welcomed the Nigerian, highlighting his experience across Norway, Belgium, France, Germany and Italy before expressing confidence he would make an impact in their green and red colours.

Orban arrives after a turbulent 2025/26 campaign on loan at Hellas Verona. Although he finished as Verona's top scorer with seven goals in 29 Serie A appearances, his season was overshadowed by the club's relegation and a widely publicised altercation with one of the club's supporters.

The move to Amed SK now offers the striker another opportunity to revive a career that has stalled after his rapid rise through European football.

Arsenal fans revive old comments

Advertisement

Following the announcement, Arsenal supporters flooded social media with messages mocking Orban over comments he previously made about refusing a move to the North London club.

The striker had once suggested he would not join Arsenal because he did not view them as a team capable of winning major trophies. Since then, however, the Gunners have gone on to lift the Premier League title while Orban's career has taken a different trajectory.

Advertisement

One Arsenal fan wrote, "Olobuku. After this na Kano Pillars." Another shared a screenshot of Orban's old interview alongside the caption, "Not so chatty now are you d***head."

A third supporter sarcastically referenced the striker's earlier remarks, posting, "I'm sure you will 'win titles' there won't you? 😂😂😂😂😂"

Another fan summed up the contrasting fortunes by writing, "3 years later... Arsenal Champions of the best league in the world & Gift Orban plays for Amed Spor."

Advertisement

While the online reaction has been unforgiving, Orban will hope his latest move provides the platform to rediscover the form that once made him one of Nigeria's most highly rated attacking talents.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
'He is really determined' – Alonso praises 'hungry' Chelsea star
Premier League
29.07.2026
'He is really determined' – Alonso praises 'hungry' Chelsea star
Greenlight! Real Madrid make official approach to sign Ballon d'Or winner for Mourinho
Football
29.07.2026
Greenlight! Real Madrid make official approach to sign Ballon d'Or winner for Mourinho
Chelsea agree deal to sign 35-year-old Danny Welbeck from Brighton
Football
29.07.2026
Chelsea agree deal to sign 35-year-old Danny Welbeck from Brighton
'Learn and respond' – Former Eagles star calls for Super Falcons response after Malawi defeat
Super Falcons
29.07.2026
'Learn and respond' – Former Eagles star calls for Super Falcons response after Malawi defeat
Super Falcons defender in action against Malawi. Image: Justina (X)
Super Falcons
29.07.2026
WAFCON 2026: Former Super Eagles star expresses shock over Super Falcons' loss to Malawi
WAFCON 2026: 'We are Sorry' – Oshoala apologises after Super Falcons' shock defeat to Malawi
Super Falcons
29.07.2026
WAFCON 2026: 'We are Sorry' – Oshoala apologises after Super Falcons' shock defeat to Malawi