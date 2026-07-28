‘After this na Kano Pillars’ — Arsenal fans mock Super Eagles invitee Orban after move to Amed Spor

Arsenal fans have openly mocked former Super Eagles invitee Gift Orban after his latest career move

Super Eagles striker Gift Orban has found himself at the centre of online ridicule after completing a loan move to newly promoted Turkish Süper Lig side Amed SK, with Arsenal fans resurfacing his old comments about the Gunners.

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The Nigerian forward joins Amed SK from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim on a one-year loan with a €1 million loan fee, while the agreement includes a conditional €4 million obligation to buy if certain conditions are met.

Orban completes fresh move after difficult spell

Amed SK officially confirmed Orban's arrival after reaching an agreement with Hoffenheim for the 24-year-old striker.

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In a statement, the Turkish club welcomed the Nigerian, highlighting his experience across Norway, Belgium, France, Germany and Italy before expressing confidence he would make an impact in their green and red colours.

Kulübümüz, 24 yaşındaki Nijeryalı santrfor Gift Orban'ın, satın alma opsiyonuyla birlikte 1 yıllığına kiralık transferi konusunda TSG Hoffenheim ile anlaşmaya varmıştır.



Profesyonel kariyerinde Norveç, Belçika, Fransa, Almanya ve İtalya liglerinde forma giyen Gift Orban, yeni… pic.twitter.com/3SS7HBQ5xm — Amedspor (@amedskofficial) July 28, 2026

Orban arrives after a turbulent 2025/26 campaign on loan at Hellas Verona. Although he finished as Verona's top scorer with seven goals in 29 Serie A appearances, his season was overshadowed by the club's relegation and a widely publicised altercation with one of the club's supporters.

The move to Amed SK now offers the striker another opportunity to revive a career that has stalled after his rapid rise through European football.

Arsenal fans revive old comments

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Following the announcement, Arsenal supporters flooded social media with messages mocking Orban over comments he previously made about refusing a move to the North London club.

The striker had once suggested he would not join Arsenal because he did not view them as a team capable of winning major trophies. Since then, however, the Gunners have gone on to lift the Premier League title while Orban's career has taken a different trajectory.

this down fall?

i am active like mad!!!!

i am thereeeeeeee https://t.co/lYYBdTsaGc pic.twitter.com/vMvQ28mRH1 — ☥ (@afolabii44) July 28, 2026

Olobuku. After this na Kano pillars https://t.co/8xz7uGdhA1 — M I L L A (@only1milla_) July 28, 2026

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One Arsenal fan wrote, "Olobuku. After this na Kano Pillars." Another shared a screenshot of Orban's old interview alongside the caption, "Not so chatty now are you d***head."

A third supporter sarcastically referenced the striker's earlier remarks, posting, "I'm sure you will 'win titles' there won't you? 😂😂😂😂😂"

3 years later... Arsenal Champions of the best league in the world & Gift Orban plays for Amed Spor 😂 https://t.co/Nt4jypEmy1 — Arber (@Arber18_) July 29, 2026

Another fan summed up the contrasting fortunes by writing, "3 years later... Arsenal Champions of the best league in the world & Gift Orban plays for Amed Spor."

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