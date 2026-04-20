Super Eagles star Gift Orban harassed by fans, gets into physical fight outside the stadium

Hellas Verona striker Gift Orban was involved in a heated confrontation with a supporter outside the Stadio Bentegodi following his team's home loss to AC Milan on Saturday evening.

Orban, who is on loan from Hoffenheim with an option to buy, has enjoyed a successful debut season in Serie A.

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The forward has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 28 league appearances, attracting interest from other clubs.

However, the loss to Milan that has left them fighting for topflight survival and languishing in the relegation zone has led to a reaction from fans.

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Orban in a fight with fans

After the game, Orban was confronted by fans after the match, which was decided by a goal from Adrien Rabiot.

According to reports from Arte Del Calcio on X, a visibly frustrated Orban initially refused a fan's request for a photograph.

🚨🚨 مهاجم هيلاس فيرونا غيفت أوربان، بعد الهزيمة أمام ميلان، كان متوترًا جدًا ورفض التوقف مع الجماهير لالتقاط الصور، لكن أحد المشجعين قام بضرب سيارته، مما دفع المهاجم النيجيري إلى النزول من السيارة والدخول في شجار معه والاعتداء عليه 🫣🔥🟨🟦🇮🇹🇳🇬#SerieA 🇮🇹 #SerieAEnilive 🇮🇹… pic.twitter.com/Zasc6oakjb — Arte Del Calcio (@ArteDelCalcio) April 19, 2026

The situation reportedly escalated when another individual struck the player's car with their hand and brike his glasses.

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In response, the Nigerian international exited his vehicle, leading to a physical altercation that was filmed by several bystanders on their mobile phones.

Gift Orban in action || Image credit: Imago

The footage is now under review by local authorities. Italy's special police unit, the Digos, which handles public order at sporting events, attended the scene to begin their investigation.