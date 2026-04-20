Advertisement

Chelle faces injury crisis as Lookman set to undergo MRI scan following injury in Copa del Rey final

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:45 - 20 April 2026
Chelle faces injury crisis as Lookman set to undergo MRI scan
Atlético Madrid's Ademola Lookman has been scheduled for an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of an adductor injury he sustained during the Copa del Rey final.
Advertisement

The Nigerian international made the starting lineup for Diego Simeone’s side after helping the team reach the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

The Super Eagles star also got on the score sheet, scoring the equalising goal in the first half, but the team went on to lose 4-3 on penalties.

The Nigerian international was forced off the pitch at La Cartuja, and the club is now anxiously awaiting the results as they resume training. 

Advertisement

Lookman’s injury

According to a report from Marca, Lookman's injury is considered the most significant concern for the team following a physically demanding final.

While teammates Marcos Llorente and Alexander Sorloth also picked up knocks during the match, the focus remains on Lookman. 

The forward was one of Atlético's most influential players before his substitution, delivering a standout first-half performance that included a goal and a constant threat to the opposition's defence.

Ademola Lookman|| Imago
Ademola Lookman|| Imago
Advertisement

Lookman was visibly struggling before being withdrawn in the 62nd minute. Initial evaluations suggest an adductor muscle strain, but the MRI scan will provide a definitive diagnosis and clarify the extent of any potential damage.

Atlético Madrid will be hoping for positive news, as a serious injury could sideline a key player at a critical point in the season. 

Lookman has been vital to the team's attack, contributing seven goals and four assists in 18 appearances so far.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Iwobi opens up on Osimhen’s training mentality
Super Eagles
20.04.2026
‘He's always getting hurt’ - Iwobi opens up on Osimhen’s training mentality, making him a world-class striker
Portugal Premier League youngster settles feud with Super Eagles star
Premier League
20.04.2026
Portugal Premier League youngster settles feud with Super Eagles star after physical fight
Garnacho in action for Chelsea|| Imago
Premier League
20.04.2026
Chelsea ready to sell Garnacho just 8 months after £40m transfer
Chelle faces injury crisis as Lookman set to undergo MRI scan
Football
20.04.2026
Chelle faces injury crisis as Lookman set to undergo MRI scan following injury in Copa del Rey final
Gift Orban harassed by fans, gets into physical fight outside the stadium
Football
20.04.2026
Super Eagles star Gift Orban harassed by fans, gets into physical fight outside the stadium
'The league starts again' – Arteta fires warning after Arsenal loss
Premier League
20.04.2026
'The league starts again' – Arteta fires warning after Arsenal loss