Chelle faces injury crisis as Lookman set to undergo MRI scan following injury in Copa del Rey final

Atlético Madrid's Ademola Lookman has been scheduled for an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of an adductor injury he sustained during the Copa del Rey final.

The Nigerian international made the starting lineup for Diego Simeone’s side after helping the team reach the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

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The Super Eagles star also got on the score sheet, scoring the equalising goal in the first half, but the team went on to lose 4-3 on penalties.

The Nigerian international was forced off the pitch at La Cartuja, and the club is now anxiously awaiting the results as they resume training.

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Lookman’s injury

According to a report from Marca, Lookman's injury is considered the most significant concern for the team following a physically demanding final.

While teammates Marcos Llorente and Alexander Sorloth also picked up knocks during the match, the focus remains on Lookman.

The forward was one of Atlético's most influential players before his substitution, delivering a standout first-half performance that included a goal and a constant threat to the opposition's defence.

Ademola Lookman|| Imago

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Lookman was visibly struggling before being withdrawn in the 62nd minute. Initial evaluations suggest an adductor muscle strain, but the MRI scan will provide a definitive diagnosis and clarify the extent of any potential damage.

Atlético Madrid will be hoping for positive news, as a serious injury could sideline a key player at a critical point in the season.