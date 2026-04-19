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‘That's how I saw the substitution’ - Simeone explains reason for taking off Lookman in Copa del Rey final loss

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:58 - 19 April 2026
Simeone explains reason for taking off Lookman
Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has clarified that his decision to substitute Ademola Lookman during the Copa del Rey final loss to Real Sociedad was a tactical move aimed at introducing a new dynamic to his team's attack.
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Lookman, who has been in excellent form since his arrival, found the net for the second consecutive match. His well-taken goal in the 18th minute leveled the score after Ander Barrenetxea had given Real Sociedad a stunning lead just 14 seconds into the game.

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However, Real Sociedad regained the lead before halftime when Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty, awarded after goalkeeper Juan Musso fouled Gonçalo Guedes. The goal gave them a 2-1 advantage going into the break.

Despite being a constant threat, Lookman was taken off just after the hour mark. Atlético struggled to find a breakthrough until the 83rd minute, when Julián Álvarez scored a brilliant equalizer, forcing the match into extra time.

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With the score still tied after 120 minutes, the final was decided by a penalty shootout. Real Sociedad emerged victorious, winning 4-3 to claim the trophy.

Simeone defends Lookman’s substitution 

Lookman's substitution raised questions, particularly as he was a key offensive player while Atlético were trailing. 

Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid manager || imago
Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid manager || imago

The Nigerian international has made a significant impact since the winter transfer window, contributing 11 goals and becoming the first Nigerian to score in a Copa del Rey final since Finidi George in 1997.

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When asked about the change post-match, Simeone explained his reasoning. "I believed that with Sørloth up front, we could create more chances and that Julián could fulfill the role Lookman was playing," the Argentine coach stated. "Then we moved Baena out to the left. That's how I saw the substitution."

Ademola Lookman || imago
Ademola Lookman || imago

The defeat ends Atlético's hopes of securing their first major trophy since their 2020-21 La Liga title, with the league championship already out of contention this season.

The team's attention now turns to the UEFA Champions League semifinals, where they are set to face Premier League side Arsenal.

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