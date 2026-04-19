Lookman equals 29-year Super Eagles record despite Copa del Rey final defeat

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman may have lost the Copa del Rey final with Atletico Madrid, but he still wrote a new chapter in Nigerian football history

Atletico Madrid fell short in dramatic fashion in the Copa del Rey final, but Ademola Lookman still etched his name into Nigerian football history with a standout performance on the big stage.

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Despite the heartbreak of defeat, the Super Eagles forward delivered when it mattered most, continuing his remarkable run in Spanish football.

Lookman’s historic strike puts him alongside Nigerian greats

The final started in chaotic fashion as Real Sociedad took the lead inside the opening minute through Ander Barrenetxea, catching Atletico Madrid completely off guard. However, Lookman responded in style just 17 minutes later, showing composure and technical brilliance to restore parity.

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Latching onto a pass from Antoine Griezmann, the Nigerian forward shifted the ball onto his left foot before firing a low, powerful strike past goalkeeper Unai Simón. It was a goal of real quality, precise, confident, and delivered under pressure.

That strike carried historical weight. Lookman became the first Nigerian player to score in a Copa del Rey final since Finidi George achieved the feat back in 1997, effectively ending a 29-year wait. In doing so, he joined an exclusive club of Super Eagles stars who have delivered on Spain’s biggest domestic stage.

He remained heavily involved throughout the first half, linking up well with Griezmann and nearly turning provider himself, but Atletico Madrid went into the break trailing after Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty.

Atletico fall short as Sociedad triumph in shootout drama

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Atletico Madrid pushed hard in the second half, with Lookman continuing to threaten before being substituted just after the hour mark. His influence had been clear, but the game still hung in the balance.

Julian Alvarez eventually brought Atletico level late in the match, forcing extra time after a tense and hard-fought contest. Neither side could find a winner in the additional 30 minutes, sending the final into a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

That’s where Real Sociedad held their nerve. Converting four of their spot-kicks, they edged out Atletico Madrid, who managed just three, sealing victory and lifting the trophy.