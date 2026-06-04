Nottingham Forest reject Manchester City's opening bid for Elliot Anderson

Manchester City have seen their initial offer for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson turned down, marking the first formal step in what is expected to be a major summer transfer saga.

The 23-year-old England international, who is reportedly leaning towards a move to the Etihad Stadium over rivals Manchester United, has become one of the most sought-after players in the league.

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Following a stellar 2025-26 season where he made 50 appearances for Forest, Anderson's performances earned him a place in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the upcoming World Cup.

While Anderson is currently with the national team preparing for the tournament in the US, Canada, and Mexico, negotiations between the clubs are expected to continue.

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Man City bid rejected

There is a growing belief that the midfielder will depart the City Ground this summer, and any potential transfer fee is projected to be substantial, possibly setting a new record for a British player by surpassing the £105 million Arsenal paid for Declan Rice in 2023.

City's interest in the Newcastle academy graduate is long-standing, and their need to reinforce their midfield has been amplified by the departure of captain Bernardo Silva.

City are also believed to hold a high opinion of Newcastle's Sandro Tonali, with reports suggesting the Italy international has been monitored as a long-term option.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson | Imago

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The club's transfer activity may also see departures, as Nico Gonzalez could be sold if a suitable offer is received after he fell out of favour with manager Pep Guardiola last season.

Sources also indicate that Manchester City are in the market for a young, natural right-back to provide cover and competition for Matheus Nunes.