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Man City threaten legal action after presidential candidate vows to sign Haaland

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:34 - 04 June 2026
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Manchester City have are livid after reports emerged linking Erling Haaland with a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer.
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The Premier League giants have issued a fierce denial of claims linking Haaland to Real Madrid and are considering legal action against presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme for using the Norwegian’s image in his election campaign.

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The club’s strong response comes after Riquelme publicly claimed he would sign both Haaland and Rodri if elected president on Sunday, even displaying what he said were supporting documents and a Haaland shirt during a television appearance.

Man City threaten legal action over Haaland to Madrid rumours

"The stories which have emerged from Spain regarding the future of Erling Haaland are untrue," a Manchester City spokesperson said in a statement.

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"There is no chance of this happening and there is no contractual clause to enable it."We are considering legal action for the use of our player image in this context."

"We are considering legal action for the use of our player image in this context."

Haaland signed a record-breaking 10-year contract at the Etihad Stadium in January 2025. In an interview back in April, the 25-year-old said he was “super happy” at Manchester City.

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In a joint statement, Haaland’s agent Rafaela Pimenta and his father Alfie laughed off the speculation:

"All very entertaining but not true. We wish all the best for both candidates in the Madrid elections."

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Erling Haaland Manchester City Real Madrid
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