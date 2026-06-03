Real Madrid's first presidential elections in two decades are gearing up to be a blockbuster affair

The high-stakes race for the Real Madrid presidency has escalated dramatically ahead of the upcoming election.

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Riquelme Promises Blockbuster Double-Swoop

Appearing on the popular Spanish television show El Hormiguero, Riquelme officially declared that his absolute top sporting priority would be signing Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

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The prolific Norwegian forward, widely recognised as one of the most lethal finishers in world football, serves as the definitive "galáctico signing" destined to anchor Riquelme’s new sporting project at the Santiago Bernabéu.

To prove his intent, the 37-year-old challenger even waved a Real Madrid jersey bearing Haaland's name and number nine during the broadcast, revealing he intends to bypass negotiations with City by directly triggering the striker's multi-million euro release clause.

Rebuilding the Midfield with Elite Spanish Talent

The billionaire renewable energy entrepreneur did not stop with the Norwegian frontman, shifting his focus toward addressing a glaring lack of domestic representation in Madrid's squad.

Riquelme announced his intention to heavily reinforce the midfield by signing Spain international Rodri, whom he praised as one of the most complete and dominant midfielders in European football.

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"Rodri plays in a position Real Madrid needs, and he fits the profile. If I become president, he will play for Real Madrid," Riquelme boldly promised, adding that formal discussions with Manchester City and the player's representatives would begin immediately after a potential election victory.

These spectacular transfer promises have completely redefined what was expected to be a straightforward re-election campaign for Florentino Pérez.