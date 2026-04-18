Copa del Rey: Lookman aiming to become second Nigerian ever to win prestigious trophy

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman is anticipating a difficult duel against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final.

Atletico Madrid will face Sociedad on Saturday night at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville.

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Atlético last lifted the trophy in the 2012/13 season, when they defeated city rivals Real Madrid 2-1 after extra time in a memorable final.

Diego Simeone’s side head into the showpiece in a buoyant mood following their impressive UEFA Champions League victory over Barcelona in midweek, which booked their place in the semi-finals.

The Colchoneros are also unbeaten in their last 10 encounters against Real Sociedad, giving them a strong historical edge.

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Ademola Lookman fired up for Copa del Rey

Despite this impressive record, Lookman is refusing to underestimate tonight’s opponents and expects a fiercely competitive battle.

“It will be a tough, tough game (Copa del Rey final), but we have a chance to win a very important trophy for the club,” Lookman said ahead of the game.

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The former Everton and Atalanta forward, who has made an immediate impact since joining Atlético, could play a key role in attack alongside the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Julián Álvarez.

Lookman to follow Amunike's footsteps

A victory tonight would not only end a 13-year wait for Copa del Rey glory but also mark a major milestone for Lookman as he aims to become only the second Nigerian to win the competition.