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Copa del Rey: Lookman aiming to become second Nigerian ever to win prestigious trophy

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:18 - 18 April 2026
Nigerian international Ademola Lookman is anticipating a difficult duel against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final.
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Atletico Madrid will face Sociedad on Saturday night at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville.

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Atlético last lifted the trophy in the 2012/13 season, when they defeated city rivals Real Madrid 2-1 after extra time in a memorable final.

Diego Simeone’s side head into the showpiece in a buoyant mood following their impressive UEFA Champions League victory over Barcelona in midweek, which booked their place in the semi-finals.

The Colchoneros are also unbeaten in their last 10 encounters against Real Sociedad, giving them a strong historical edge.

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Ademola Lookman fired up for Copa del Rey

Despite this impressive record, Lookman is refusing to underestimate tonight’s opponents and expects a fiercely competitive battle.

“It will be a tough, tough game (Copa del Rey final), but we have a chance to win a very important trophy for the club,” Lookman said ahead of the game.

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The former Everton and Atalanta forward, who has made an immediate impact since joining Atlético, could play a key role in attack alongside the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Julián Álvarez.

Lookman to follow Amunike's footsteps

A victory tonight would not only end a 13-year wait for Copa del Rey glory but also mark a major milestone for Lookman as he aims to become only the second Nigerian to win the competition.

Emmanuel Amunike won the Copa del Rey in the 1996–97 season. He was part of the Barcelona squad that defeated Real Betis 3–2 after extra time in the final.

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