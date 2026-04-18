No Lookman, Osimhen: Top 10 Best Footballers in the World Right Now {2026 Ranking}

Here is a comprehensive list of the 10 best footballers in the world in 2026.

As the 2025/26 season enters its final stretch, here is our ranking of the 10 players performing at the highest level.

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10. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

The Portuguese midfielder remains United’s driving force. With 8 goals and 17 assists in 29 Premier League appearances, Fernandes is closing in on Kevin De Bruyne’s single-season assist record and continues to deliver with vision, leadership, and goals from midfield.

9. Raphinha (Barcelona)

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The Brazilian winger has been in explosive form, hitting 19 goals in all competitions, despite struggling with injuries.

His huge importance to Barcelona was highlighted in both legs against Atletico Madrid, where his absence was keenly felt.

8. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

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Vinicius Jr. || Imago

The Brazilian remains one of football’s most dangerous attackers, terrorising defences with his blistering pace, dribbling, and ability to decide big matches.

Vini may have taken a backseat since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, but he has still managed 17 goals in all competitions this season.

7. Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

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Vitinha in action for PSG || Imago

The midfield orchestrator has taken his game to another level, providing control, elite passing range, and important goals for PSG.

He will be absolutely vital for Portugal's chances of winning their first-ever World Cup this summer.

6. Pedri (Barcelona)

Barcelona midfielder Pedri | IMAGO/PA

Fully fit again, the young Spaniard’s elegance, vision, and technical quality make him one of the most complete midfielders in world football.

Pedri's touch and mastery of the football has lifted Barcelona back to the top of the Spanish game, and will be cruical for Spain at the World Cup.

5. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

A standout performer this season with 12 goals and 20 assists in 43 appearances.

His creativity, direct running, and set-piece delivery have been vital for Bayern’s campaign, with teammate Harry Kane calling him the world's best winger.

4. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland is struggling.

The Norwegian goal machine has scored 33 goals and 7 assists in 45 appearances.

His frightening finishing and physical dominance continue to terrorise defences, and is a major reason Manchester City are still in the Premier League title race.

3. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Harry Kane (Photo Credit: Bayern/X)

Mr. Consistent once again. Kane has netted 50 goals and 6 assists in 42 appearances, underlining his status as one of the finest strikers of his generation through intelligence and clinical finishing.

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Yamal scores for Barcelona || imago

The 18-year-old sensation has exploded with 23 goals and 18 assists in 44 appearances. His maturity, dribbling, and decision-making have confirmed him as football’s brightest young talent.

1. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)