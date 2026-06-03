‘We can compete with any team’ – Onuachu fires warning ahead of Poland, Portugal Friendlies

Onuachu confident Super Eagles can challenge the world’s best

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has expressed strong belief in Nigeria’s ability to compete with the best teams in world football as the national side prepares for high-profile international friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

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Nigeria will take on Poland in Warsaw before travelling to Leiria for a clash against Portugal, with both matches serving as important preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Onuachu fires warning ahead of Poland, Portugal Friendlies

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Speaking from the Super Eagles camp, Onuachu said the atmosphere among the players is positive and that the squad is fully focused on proving its quality against two respected European opponents.

He said, “It’s always nice to come around the team and meet the boys again. Of course, we are ready and prepared. We have the quality to play against any team in the world, and hopefully we are going to show that against Poland and Portugal.”

Despite his confidence in the current squad, the towering forward admitted that missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains a painful disappointment for both players and supporters.

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“Sadly, we are not going to the World Cup. We have world-class players, but unfortunately, we are not going. That’s football,” he said.

Paul Onuachu reflects on missing out on the World Cup#SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/1rCR6N6X1p — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 3, 2026

Onuachu arrives in the national team camp on the back of an outstanding campaign with Turkish side Trabzonspor. The striker played a decisive role in helping the club secure the Turkish Cup, scoring twice in the final to guide his team to victory over Konyaspor.

The former Southampton forward also enjoyed a prolific league season, finishing among the top scorers in the Turkish Super Lig with 22 goals from 30 appearances.

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Reflecting on the season, Onuachu praised the collective effort of his teammates and highlighted the importance of team chemistry in achieving success.