Advertisement

‘We can compete with any team’ – Onuachu fires warning ahead of Poland, Portugal Friendlies

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:21 - 03 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Paul Onuachu|| Imago
Paul Onuachu || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Onuachu confident Super Eagles can challenge the world’s best
Advertisement

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has expressed strong belief in Nigeria’s ability to compete with the best teams in world football as the national side prepares for high-profile international friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

Advertisement
Naija Stars Abroad: Paul Onuachu Brace, Kelechi Iheanacho Heroics

Nigeria will take on Poland in Warsaw before travelling to Leiria for a clash against Portugal, with both matches serving as important preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Onuachu fires warning ahead of Poland, Portugal Friendlies

Advertisement

Speaking from the Super Eagles camp, Onuachu said the atmosphere among the players is positive and that the squad is fully focused on proving its quality against two respected European opponents.

He said, “It’s always nice to come around the team and meet the boys again. Of course, we are ready and prepared. We have the quality to play against any team in the world, and hopefully we are going to show that against Poland and Portugal.”

Despite his confidence in the current squad, the towering forward admitted that missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains a painful disappointment for both players and supporters.

Advertisement

“Sadly, we are not going to the World Cup. We have world-class players, but unfortunately, we are not going. That’s football,” he said.

Onuachu arrives in the national team camp on the back of an outstanding campaign with Turkish side Trabzonspor. The striker played a decisive role in helping the club secure the Turkish Cup, scoring twice in the final to guide his team to victory over Konyaspor.

The former Southampton forward also enjoyed a prolific league season, finishing among the top scorers in the Turkish Super Lig with 22 goals from 30 appearances.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the season, Onuachu praised the collective effort of his teammates and highlighted the importance of team chemistry in achieving success.

“We had an amazing season, especially considering our budget compared to some of the bigger clubs. We worked hard and gave everything. Winning the Cup was a great feeling for the players, the fans, and the entire city,” he explained.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Paul Onuachu Nigeria International Friendlies Super Eagles
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Revealed: Two African stars make Top 10 RICHEST footballers at the 2026 World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.06.2026
Revealed: Two African stars make Top 10 RICHEST footballers at the 2026 World Cup
Chelsea set asking price for Cucurella
Premier League
03.06.2026
Chelsea set asking price for Cucurella amid interest from Madrid and Barcelona
Chelsea plot €50 million move for Xabi Alonso favourite to replace Cucurella
Football
03.06.2026
Chelsea plot €50 million move for Xabi Alonso favourite to replace Cucurella
Kyle Walker voices concern about Tuchel's World Cup squad
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.06.2026
‘I probably question some of them’ - Kyle Walker voices concern about Tuchel's World Cup squad
Paul Onuachu|| Imago
Super Eagles
03.06.2026
‘We can compete with any team’ – Onuachu fires warning ahead of Poland, Portugal Friendlies
Chelle hails debutants. but calls for improvement
Super Eagles
03.06.2026
‘Don’t blame Chelle’ – Ex-Super Eagles star speaks on Nigeria's World Cup heartbreak