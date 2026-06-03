'I receive a lot of messages' - Inside Eric Chelle’s unorthodox 500-player Nigerian scouting network

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has shocked fans by admitting he reviews player highlight tapes sent to him via direct messages by fans and agents.

Super Eagles chief Eric Chelle has revealed a highly unexpected talent-detection pipeline, admitting he personally reviews player scouting links sent directly to his social media inbox.

Behind the scenes, Nigeria's technical department actively tracks a staggering global database of over 500 eligible Nigerian players.

To ensure no hidden tactical gem slips through the cracks, Chelle’s backroom team actively scout 80 individual players every single week.

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Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has lifted the lid on an unexpected talent-spotting system: he regularly reviews players sent to him directly by fans and agents, and his staff monitor a database of more than 500 Nigerian players around the world.

Speaking about the logistics behind defending the Unity Cup in London, the Malian coach described a grassroots-style scouting pipeline that mixes traditional scouting with tips from supporters.

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Eric Chelle watches 80 players weekly.

In a video posted on X, Chelle said: “Because now I'm the coach of the Super Eagles, I receive a lot of messages about, oh yes, I have a player like that... So sometimes, I watch the player that everybody in the world sends me.”

😂🎙️ This is how Éric Chelle gets players. He can assemble two different squads if he wants to in just three days.



“I watch eighty players per week...”



This interview was last year btw. Coach wey dey work.



🎥: [YT/Eagle 7 Sports Radio] https://t.co/0EO5UgOQBu pic.twitter.com/Hr1KHSAeoS — Banky G 🎤⚽ (@BankyGee_) June 2, 2026

Chelle on finding Super Eagles players

Chelle, who is set to take on Poland in a friendly, explained how that informal flow of tips feeds into a formal system.

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Super Eagles new star, Femi Azeez, one of the players Chelle watched.

“We have a field [of about] maybe 500 players in the world, Nigerian players. So we follow, we follow 80 players per week,” he said, adding that he personally reviews footage and does analysis on prospects brought to his attention.

The revelation offers a window into how the Super Eagles combine data, scouting and fan input to widen their talent pool, a potentially valuable approach for a nation with a vast diaspora.

Eric Chelle promised to get new players.

Chelle’s method could uncover overlooked players plying their trade in lower-profile leagues, while also giving fans and agents a direct pathway to showcase prospects.

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Critics may question the reliance on unsolicited tips, warning of bias or misinformation, but Chelle’s system pairs those leads with technical analysis from his backroom team, suggesting a hybrid model rather than pure crowd-sourced selection.

Fernandez transitioned from a London-born prospect to a certified Super Eagles asset.