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Video: Watch Super Eagles and Arsenal legend Kanu link up with Ronaldinho

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 14:12 - 03 June 2026
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Kanu Linked up with Ronaldinho at the Stadium of Light
Kanu and Ronaldinho were both happy to see each other after meeting at the Sunderland Stadium of Light.
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Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo caught up with Ronaldinho during a legends game at the Sunderland Stadium of Light on May 25. 

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Kanu links up with Ronaldinho

Both Kanu and Ronaldinho were among the greatest players to play the game and were happy to see each other ahead of the game, which was dubbed the Ronaldinho & Friends former players' match. 

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Although the two never played with each other, they appeared to respect each other, as they were in a chatty mood ahead of the match, which was against Jermain Defoe’s UK icons team.

Ronaldinho's team beats Defoe's Icons

Some of the other stars who were also present for the game were Philippe Coutinho, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Steven Fletcher and Djibril Cisse. 

The match itself was fun, but it was Ronaldinho and friends who went home with the win following a 3-1 win over Defoe’s Icons team. 

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Defoe’s team did start well, taking the lead through Fletcher. However, Ronaldinho’s friends turned it up after falling behind, as Cisse brought the side level after finishing a ball from Ronaldinho. 

The former Liverpool and France star then put Ronaldinho and Friends ahead with his second of the game before Douglas Costa’s strike sealed the win. 

That turned out to be the final goal of the match, but both sides got to celebrate together after the final whistle. 

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