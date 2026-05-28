'She never gets old' - Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu celebrates beautiful wife Amara Kanu on her 40th birthday
In a delightful family video that has taken social media by storm, the legendary Arsenal and Ajax striker, along with their three children, took turns hyping up the birthday girl in a fun and loving clip shared on Thursday, May 28.
The Super Eagles legend Kanu kicked things off by proudly declaring himself “the birthday girl’s husband,” before their sons and daughter joined in with infectious energy.
Amara herself then appeared in a stunning pink outfit, waving a small flag with a radiant smile as she announced, “I’m the birthday girl.”
The heartwarming video, shared widely on social media, perfectly captured the joy and unity of the Kanu household, with a stylish family portrait displayed alongside it showing the couple looking every bit as elegant and in love as they were two decades ago.
The iconic Super Eagles WAG who turned 40 on Wednesday, May 27, received a heartfelt message from her highly decorated husband.
"Happy birthday 🎂❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥 my lovely wife AK @amarakanu Omalicha nwanyioma many more years and Gods blessings and protection and grant you all your heart desires 🙏 it still look fresh and beautiful I appreciate you and am proud of you my lovely wife ❤️," the two-time Premier League winner wrote.
Amara Kanu @ 40: Super Eagles' iconic WAG dazzles in birthday photos
Alongside the family video, Amara shared a series of breathtaking solo photos that have fans in awe of her timeless beauty.
Dressed in a striking red lace gown that perfectly hugged her figure, she posed elegantly with one arm raised in a confident pose. The floor-length dress featured intricate lace detailing, a bold red satin sash tied into a dramatic bow on one shoulder, and matching long lace gloves.
She completed the glamorous look with gold cuff bracelets, soft curls in an updo hairstyle, and flawless makeup that highlighted her radiant skin and striking features.
Amara, a fitness enthusiast, author, entrepreneur, and interior designer, married Kanu in 2004 at age 18. Their union has stood the test of time, producing three children, sons Sean Chukwudi and Iyang Onyekachi and daughter Pinky Amarachi, who are now all grown up, much to the amazement of fans who still vividly remember the couple’s lavish wedding.
Internet reacts to Amara Kanu's heartwarming birthday clip
Social media users could not contain their admiration, flooding the post with comments praising Amara’s ageless beauty and the couple’s enduring marriage.
"I'm the birthday girl."— CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) May 28, 2026
Legendary footballer Kanu Nwankwo and his children jump on the trend as they celebrate his wife, Amara Kanu, on her birthday. pic.twitter.com/ABO3vNp3YN
Many were left stunned at how youthful she still looks after 22 years of marriage and raising three children.
One fan wrote: “The wife is still looking as young and fresh as ever. Happy birthday to her.”
Another added, “She puts a whole lot of work on her body… You will hardly know she has grown kids. Happy birthday!”
One other comment read: "She never gets old."
Several Nigerians jokingly blamed the economy and politics for their own delayed marriages, with one commenting, “Kanu that married yesterday o, see how his children are all grown. OMO! APC has ruined my life.” ,
Others laughed, saying they nearly mistook Amara for one of the daughters.“Such a beautiful family,” another admirer gushed, while many hailed it as a “legendary marriage” and praised Amara for ageing gracefully and maintaining her stunning figure through dedication to fitness and healthy living.
The outpouring of love highlights not just Amara’s milestone birthday but also the lasting appeal of one of Nigeria’s most admired footballing power couples. From the pitch to family life, Kanu continues to show that his greatest victories may well be off the field.
Happy 40th birthday, Amara Kanu, a true queen who continues to inspire with grace, beauty, and strength.