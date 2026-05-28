What Super Eagles players told me after World Cup setback — Eric Chelle opens up

Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle has revealed the emotional conversation he had with his players following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Malian coach opened up about the moment after Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup in London on Tuesday.

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Chelle admitted that both he and the squad were under immense pressure after missing out on the World Cup.

However, the players rallied around him and offered their full support ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria eventually finished third after beating Egypt in the penalty shootout.

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Chelle opens up on players meeting after World Cup heartbreak

Recounting the heartfelt moment, Chelle said:“For me, it is difficult because at this moment I have never won a trophy.

Nigeria vs DR Congo. (Photo Credit: Imago)

These players took my hand and said, ‘Coach, we should go together. We are ready to die with you and if something happens, we go together, if we win, we win together, if we lose, we lose together’.”

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The 52-year-old coach expressed deep gratitude for the trust and unity shown by the players during a difficult period.

“I am extremely grateful for the trust they have placed in me; you can see that they endure a lot of pressure during the AFCON and the reality of the situation.”