'First time in Europe' – Emotional Eagles star reacts to Conference League final winner
Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta was largely lost for words as he reflected on firing the club to their first-ever European title.
The Frenchman scored the decisive lone goal as the Eagles edged past Spanish side Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in Leipzig to cap their historic, maiden foray into UEFA competition with silverware.
Mateta celebrates final heroics
The breakthrough arrived in the second half when Mateta showcased razor-sharp instincts to react to a rebounded effort in the penalty area.
Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Augusto Batalla could only parry a powerful, long-range strike from English midfielder Adam Wharton, allowing the lurking Frenchman to tap home from close range.
Speaking to TNT Sports immediately at the final whistle, the match-winner was completely overcome with emotion.
“I feel fantastic! I feel fantastic!” Mateta exclaimed during his pitchside interview. “We did it! First time in Europe, we did it. Now I just want to celebrate, go to party, and this guy [presenter and Crystal Palace legend Joel Ward] has to celebrate with us too! That is how I feel.”
Complete redemption gladdens Mateta
The match-winning moment marks a stunning chapter of individual redemption for the prolific striker following a highly turbulent season.
Mateta's campaign was heavily disrupted by serious injuries, which ultimately scuppered a high-profile winter transfer move to Italian giants AC Milan in January.
Reflecting on his physical exhaustion, he added, “It is incredible. We did everything. I told you about the intensity they would put. I am tired right now. I give everything. Jorgen [Strand-Larsen] gave everything, and that is why we won today.”
Mateta noted that the historic triumph was a direct reward for the unconditional backing of the fans, stating they are always behind the squad and that the trophy was won entirely for them.
The historic win officially seals Crystal Palace's return to the UEFA Europa League next season, a competition they were controversially demoted from this year due to multi-club ownership regulations.