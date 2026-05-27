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'First time in Europe' – Emotional Eagles star reacts to Conference League final winner

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:25 - 27 May 2026
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The Crystal Palace hero was full of emotion after securing the club's first European trophy
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Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta was largely lost for words as he reflected on firing the club to their first-ever European title.

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The Frenchman scored the decisive lone goal as the Eagles edged past Spanish side Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in Leipzig to cap their historic, maiden foray into UEFA competition with silverware.

Mateta celebrates final heroics

The breakthrough arrived in the second half when Mateta showcased razor-sharp instincts to react to a rebounded effort in the penalty area.

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Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Augusto Batalla could only parry a powerful, long-range strike from English midfielder Adam Wharton, allowing the lurking Frenchman to tap home from close range.

Speaking to TNT Sports immediately at the final whistle, the match-winner was completely overcome with emotion.

“I feel fantastic! I feel fantastic!” Mateta exclaimed during his pitchside interview. “We did it! First time in Europe, we did it. Now I just want to celebrate, go to party, and this guy [presenter and Crystal Palace legend Joel Ward] has to celebrate with us too! That is how I feel.”

Complete redemption gladdens Mateta

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The match-winning moment marks a stunning chapter of individual redemption for the prolific striker following a highly turbulent season.

Mateta's campaign was heavily disrupted by serious injuries, which ultimately scuppered a high-profile winter transfer move to Italian giants AC Milan in January.

Reflecting on his physical exhaustion, he added, “It is incredible. We did everything. I told you about the intensity they would put. I am tired right now. I give everything. Jorgen [Strand-Larsen] gave everything, and that is why we won today.”

Mateta noted that the historic triumph was a direct reward for the unconditional backing of the fans, stating they are always behind the squad and that the trophy was won entirely for them.

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The historic win officially seals Crystal Palace's return to the UEFA Europa League next season, a competition they were controversially demoted from this year due to multi-club ownership regulations.

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