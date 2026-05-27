Enzo Fernandez reportedly seeks Chelsea exit as Blues name asking price

Chelsea's midfielder, Enzo Fernandez, is reportedly looking for a summer transfer after a difficult season that saw the club finish mid-table and fail to qualify for European competition.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who serves as the club's vice-captain, has not progressed in contract extension talks and is now assessing his options.

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Speculation intensified after he appeared to bid farewell to the supporters following the final match of the season, a loss to Sunderland.

The club is eager to resolve his situation to bring stability for incoming head coach Xabi Alonso, who was appointed after a turbulent season that included the departure of Enzo Maresca in January and Liam Rosenior.

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Enzo wants Chelsea exit

While Chelsea are keen to keep the Argentine star, they have set a substantial £120 million asking price, according to Goal.

Fernandez's future hangs in the balance, with the midfielder currently having exactly six years remaining on his contract with Chelsea, which expires on June 30, 2032.

Real Madrid are currently assessing their midfield targets, and it is unclear if they will be willing to meet Chelsea's £120 million valuation.

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His agent has allegedly made contact with Real Madrid as Fernandez considers his future away from Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Fernandez in action for Chelsea || Imago

Fernandez’s time at Chelsea has yielded silverware, including the 2024-25 Conference League and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

According to reports from talkSPORT, Fernandez would be open to a move to Real Madrid, and his agent, Javier Pastore, has already reached out to the La Liga champions.

The midfielder was a key figure for Chelsea during a demanding campaign, making 54 appearances, scoring 15 goals, and providing seven assists.

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