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‘I see them winning it’ - Ex-Super Eagles star predicts UCL final winner between PSG and Arsenal

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 21:15 - 27 May 2026
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Ex-Super Eagles star predicts UCL final winner
Former Super Eagles defender Godwin Okpara has tipped Paris Saint-Germain to defeat Arsenal in the upcoming UEFA Champions League final.
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The climax of the 2025–26 European season will see the champions of France and England clash in Budapest for the continent's most prestigious club trophy. 

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Both clubs have navigated a challenging path to the final, eliminating several European powerhouses along the way. 

PSG enter the final as the reigning champions, having dismantled Inter Milan 5-0 in last year's showpiece, while Arsenal are making their first appearance since their loss to Barcelona in 2006.

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Okpara tips PSG

Former PSG and Nigeria international Okpara has shared his analysis, confidently backing the French side to retain their crown.

"There is a lot of quality in this PSG squad, and they do not depend solely on Ousmane Dembélé. It is an elite team because they no longer play through just one player," the former defender told Footy-Africa.

PSG players celebrating || imago
PSG players celebrating || imago

"Look at their tactical formation. Even Achraf Hakimi operates with the impact of an attacker, but he is fundamentally a defender. 

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“Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have a good understanding, and they play as a collective unit, and they win as a team. That is the only way to secure the biggest trophies."

While favouring PSG, Okpara acknowledged that the final will be a much sterner test than their victory over Inter Milan. 

Arsenal player celebrating || Imago
Arsenal player celebrating || Imago

He praised Premier League champions Arsenal's formidable defence, which has conceded only six goals en route to the final, but still anticipates an open, high-scoring affair.

"It is going to be an incredibly tough match because both teams are exceptionally strong in their respective areas. I am expecting to see plenty of goals in this final," he added. 

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"But when you look closely at the squads—ranking them position by position from the goalkeeper, through the defence, into midfield, and up to the attack—PSG simply possess more quality players. For that reason, I see them winning it."

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