Arsenal suffer Champions League final blow as PSG star gives fitness update

The Gunners' hopes of winning their first-ever UEFA Champions League title has taken a huge knock

Arsenal's hopes of a tactical advantage in the upcoming UEFA Champions League final have suffered a major blow following a positive fitness update from Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembélé.

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The reigning Ballon d’Or winner confirmed he will definitely be available to face the Gunners on May 30, silencing fears over an injury scare sustained during his last domestic outing.

Ballon d’Or winner ready for Arsenal

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However, the 29-year-old Frenchman quickly reassured fans in an interview with RMC Sport, describing the issue as a minor warning and stating he is 100% ready for the final.

“I’ve had so many niggles or major injuries in my career, whether here at PSG or even before; especially with big games coming up, particularly this final, I preferred to stop and, above all, not take any risks,” Dembélé explained.

His precautionary substitution ensures that Luis Enrique will have his most lethal attacking weapon fully fit to lead the line against Mikel Arteta's defence.

Dembele hoping to crown successful campaign

The news is a significant setback for Arsenal's analytical preparations, as they must now plan to contain the newly crowned Ligue 1 Player of the Season.

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Dembélé has enjoyed a sensational campaign, racking up an impressive 19 goals and 11 assists across 39 appearances while starting 24 of those matches.

The prolific winger, who is also set to feature heavily in the upcoming World Cup this summer, now hopes to add a second Champions League trophy to his ever-growing cabinet.