10 Greatest African FIFA World Cup Performances Ever Ranked

While Africa has never produced a World Cup winner, the continent has had a number of remarkable performances at the Mundial.

We continue our Pulse Sports World Cup series ahead of the Mundial in June.

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Here are the 10 biggest FIFA World Cup games ever played, in descending order.

10. Tunisia (1978)

Abdelmajid Chetali’s Tunisia arrived in Argentina as underdogs, thrust into a brutal group which housed the reigning world champions, West Germany, a formidable Polish side that had finished third in 1974, and a seasoned Mexican team that had just won the CONCACAF Championship.

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No African or Arab team had ever won a World Cup match, but this fiercely disciplined squad rewrote history. They dismantled Mexico 3-1, thanks to goals from Ali Kaabi, Mokhtar Dhouieb, and Néjib Ghommidh.

Refusing to fold, they later battled defending world champions West Germany to a stunning 0-0 standstill. While they narrowly missed the knockout stages, their tactically astute performances shattered global stereotypes that viewed African football as a chaotic mess.

This legendary campaign was undeniable proof of African teams' capabilities, single-handedly forcing FIFA to double the continent’s qualification slots from 1 to 2.

9. Nigeria (1998)

The Super Eagles touched down in France, four years after their dazzling debut, under the guidance of Bora Milutinović and delivered one of the most iconic matches in World Cup history.

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They were drawn in Group D alongside Paraguay, Bulgaria and Spain; no doubt the Red Fury squad, packed with stars like Raúl and Fernando Hierro, were undoubtedly the toughest test, which they successfully overcame.

Down 2-1, Nigeria came from behind to beat the European nation. A bizarre error from Spanish goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta allowed Garba Lawal to equalise, setting the stage for Sunday Oliseh to grab the headlines.

In the 78th minute, Oliseh unleashed a thunderbolt from outside the box that practically tore the netting apart, sealing an iconic 3-2 victory.

With the win, Nigeria successfully topped their group and stormed into the Round of 16, where they were eventually mauled by Denmark.

8. Algeria (2014)

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Algeria had something of a golden generation, travelling to Brazil with stars like Islam Slimani, Riyad Mahrez, and Sofiane Feghouli.

Matching an incredibly talented cast with Vahid Halilhodzic’s tactics, they obliterated South Korea 4-2, becoming the first African team to ever score four goals in a single World Cup match.

However, their true legend was made in the Round of 16 against eventual champions Germany. Halilhodzic played a tactical masterclass, absorbing German pressure and hitting on the counterattack, and it would have worked too without interference from the meddling Manuel Neuer.

Instead, Algeria dragged the Die Mannschaft into deep extra time. Although they heartbreakingly fell 2-1, their performance earned them global plaudits.

7. Morocco (1986)

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Morocco arrived in Mexico in 1986, under Brazilian manager José Faria, expected to finish dead last in a Group F containing England, Poland, and Portugal.

Ignored by global media at a pre-tournament FIFA gala where they proudly wore simple red tracksuits, the Atlas Lions used the snub as high-octane fuel.

They orchestrated consecutive 0-0 draws against heavyweights Poland and England, then completely stunned Portugal with a dominant 3-1 victory, topping their group and making history as the very first African side to reach the knockout stages.

Though they narrowly lost to West Germany, their tactical brilliance proved African nations could systematically out-think European powerhouses.

6. Nigeria (1994)

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By 1994, African football had reached a level of swagger, self-assurance, and attacking potency perfectly encapsulated by Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Entering the USA '94 tournament as the newly crowned African champions, Nigeria ranked fifth in the FIFA World Rankings in April 1994, the highest position ever achieved by an African nation before a World Cup.

Managed by the charismatic Dutchman Clemens Westerhof, Nigeria played a brand of breathtaking, expansive football that former England international John Fashanu likened to "watching the great Brazilian sides.”

They announced their arrival by absolutely obliterating Bulgaria 3-0, a team featuring Hristo Stoichkov that would eventually reach the semi-finals.

That game provided a moment of pure, unadulterated passion: Rashidi Yekini scoring Nigeria’s first-ever World Cup goal, running into the net, gripping the mesh, and crying uncontrollably.

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Featuring superstars like Jay-Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Sunday Oliseh, Finidi George, Emmanuel Amunike, and Mutiu Adepoju, they shockingly topped a group containing Argentina. Despite internal coaching drama derailing them against Italy, this magical squad definitely cemented Nigeria as a beloved global footballing heavyweight.

5. Algeria (1982)

The Algerian squad, managed by Rachid Mekhloufi, arrived in Spain to face a West German team that was the reigning European champion and had breezed through their qualifying campaign with a terrifying record of eight wins and 33 goals scored.

The Germans boasted before the game, with reports that they joked to the press about dedicating their seventh goal to their wives and their eighth goal to their dogs.

Algeria responded with one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. Rabah Madjer and Lakhdar Belloumi sliced the European champions apart in a stunning 2-1 upset. Algeria subsequently beat Chile, standing on the verge of the knockouts.

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Heartbreakingly, they were robbed by the "Disgrace of Gijón," where West Germany and Austria essentially stopped playing to manufacture a 1-0 result that eliminated Algeria. That farce forced FIFA to mandate simultaneous final group games forever.

4. Senegal (2002)

Nobody gave World Cup debutants Senegal a prayer against defending champions France in 2002. Behind the scenes, their camp was spiralling after star Khalilou Fadiga was caught stealing a gold necklace in South Korea.

Genius manager Bruno Metsu spun the scandal into motivation, demanding the squad beat France to save their friend and cause a global earthquake. And cause an earthquake, they did.

Exploiting the French defence with blistering pace, El Hadji Diouf set up Papa Bouba Diop for the historic 1-0 winner. Proving the result against their former colonisers was not a fluke, Senegal danced all the way to the quarter-finals, matching Africa’s best-ever tournament finish.

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3. Ghana (2010)

When the World Cup finally arrived on African soil, the Black Stars of Ghana carried the hopes of an entire continent. Led by Asamoah Gyan, Milovan Rajevac’s energetic side navigated past the United States into the quarter-finals against Uruguay.

Memories of this match still haunt Ghanaians to this day, as they came moments away from becoming the first-ever African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Deep into extra time, Luis Suarez deliberately batted the ball off the goal line with his hands. Gyan’s ensuing penalty tragically smashed the crossbar, and Ghana lost the shootout.

It was a cruel, agonising end, but Ghana’s spirited run united the continent and remains one of the most culturally significant performances in the tournament's history.

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2. Cameroon (1990)

Italia ’90 belongs entirely to the Indomitable Lions. The lore is staggering: 38-year-old Roger Milla was literally ordered out of retirement on a tropical island by the President of Cameroon.

What followed was pure magic. Cameroon shocked reigning world champions Argentina 1-0 in the opening match. Milla then became the tournament’s beloved breakout star, scoring four goals and blessing the world with his iconic corner-flag dance.

Goalkeeper Thomas N’Kono was so awe-inspiring that he inspired a young Gianluigi Buffon to play in goal. Cameroon became the very first African nation to reach the quarter-finals, forever changing how the globe viewed, respected, and feared African football.

1. Morocco (2022)

The glass ceiling was shattered in Qatar 2022. Morocco, under the brilliant guidance of native coach Walid Regragui, achieved what no African or Arab nation had ever done in 92 years of World Cup history: they reached the semi-finals.

Regragui’s appointment mere months before the tournament, following a bitter dispute that saw Vahid Halilhodzic fired, which allowed star Hakim Ziyech to return to the squad, was a key contributing factor to their historic performance.

Building an impenetrable defensive fortress featuring Yassine Bounou and Sofyan Amrabat, Morocco topped a tough group which had Croatia and Belgium, beating the Red Devils 2-0.