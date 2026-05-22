Advertisement

‘40% of their goals have come from set pieces’ – Liverpool’s Slot shares opinion on newly crowned Arsenal

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 21:49 - 22 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Arne Slot has given his thoughts on the Arsenal team that usurped his Liverpool as Premier League champions
Advertisement

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has shared his thoughts on newly crowned champions Arsenal and the evolution of modern football.

Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the final round of Premier League fixtures, the Dutch tactician analysed the unique tactical strengths that allowed Mikel Arteta's side to finally end their monumental trophy drought.

Slot hails a different kind of champion

Arsenal were officially crowned champions of England for the first time in 22 years after Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth.

Advertisement

Slot noted that the Gunners represent a distinct shift in how the league is won, pointing directly to their historic efficiency from dead-ball situations.

"But for me, they have been a different champion than the last time," Slot observed. "The last 10 seasons, this league has been won by other teams, first of all because it’s the first time in 30 years that a team has 40% of their goals have from set pieces."

This assessment aligns with the data, as Arsenal have already scored a league-high 22 goals from set pieces this season.

Slot credits Arsenal as best in the world

Advertisement

Despite drawing criticism for their pragmatic methods in the weeks leading up to their Premier League coronation, the Gunners have earned immense tactical respect from elite coaches.

Slot echoed praises previously made by Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique regarding Arsenal's relentless work rate.

"Luis Enrique said, and I completely agree, they are by far the best team off the ball in our league, but I also think in Europe," Slot stated.

Looking ahead, the Liverpool boss concluded, "Football has changed, has evolved, and we have to make sure that we are able next season again to compete with Arsenal and with City with our own brand of football. We have to find the right balance, but we have to know and understand that football has evolved."

After winning the Premier League in his first spell at the club, Slot sufferef a dip in his second season, but will be hoping for a revival in his third.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Onuachu emulates Osimhen, as Super Eagles star fires Trabzonspor to Turkish Cup glory
Super Eagles
22.05.2026
Onuachu emulates Osimhen, as Super Eagles star fires Trabzonspor to Turkish Cup glory
‘40% of their goals have come from set pieces’ – Liverpool’s Slot shares opinion on newly crowned Arsenal
Premier League
22.05.2026
‘40% of their goals have come from set pieces’ – Liverpool’s Slot shares opinion on newly crowned Arsenal
‘I felt the magic of Manchester United’ —- Michael Carrick speaks on contract extension
Premier League
22.05.2026
‘I felt the magic of Manchester United’ —- Michael Carrick speaks on contract extension
Barcelona legend finally lands first coaching job
Football
22.05.2026
Barcelona legend finally lands first coaching job
Unity Cup: 'We’re looking forward to Nigeria' - Zimbabwe star excited for Super Eagles showdown
Super Eagles
22.05.2026
Unity Cup: 'We’re looking forward to Nigeria' - Zimbabwe star excited for Super Eagles showdown
Manchester City to honour Guardiola’s legacy with statue
Premier League
22.05.2026
Manchester City to honour Guardiola’s legacy with statue and a renamed stand