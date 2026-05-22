‘40% of their goals have come from set pieces’ – Liverpool’s Slot shares opinion on newly crowned Arsenal

Arne Slot has given his thoughts on the Arsenal team that usurped his Liverpool as Premier League champions

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has shared his thoughts on newly crowned champions Arsenal and the evolution of modern football.

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Speaking at a press conference ahead of the final round of Premier League fixtures, the Dutch tactician analysed the unique tactical strengths that allowed Mikel Arteta's side to finally end their monumental trophy drought.

Slot hails a different kind of champion

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Slot noted that the Gunners represent a distinct shift in how the league is won, pointing directly to their historic efficiency from dead-ball situations.

"Arsenal are a different champion to previous seasons, 40 per cent of their goals have come from set-pieces."



Liverpool head coach Arne Slot discusses how football has "evolved" and credits Virgil van Dijk for playing every Premier League game for the club this season 🔴 pic.twitter.com/iw8RNysaoh — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 22, 2026

"But for me, they have been a different champion than the last time," Slot observed. "The last 10 seasons, this league has been won by other teams, first of all because it’s the first time in 30 years that a team has 40% of their goals have from set pieces."

This assessment aligns with the data, as Arsenal have already scored a league-high 22 goals from set pieces this season.

Slot credits Arsenal as best in the world

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Despite drawing criticism for their pragmatic methods in the weeks leading up to their Premier League coronation, the Gunners have earned immense tactical respect from elite coaches.

Slot echoed praises previously made by Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique regarding Arsenal's relentless work rate.

"Luis Enrique said, and I completely agree, they are by far the best team off the ball in our league, but I also think in Europe," Slot stated.

Looking ahead, the Liverpool boss concluded, "Football has changed, has evolved, and we have to make sure that we are able next season again to compete with Arsenal and with City with our own brand of football. We have to find the right balance, but we have to know and understand that football has evolved."