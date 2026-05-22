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Barcelona legend finally lands first coaching job

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:58 - 22 May 2026
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Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is set to begin his managerial career with his first head coach role.
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According to reports, Iniesta, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, has agreed terms to become the new manager of Gulf United FC in Dubai.

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Gulf United, who compete in the UAE First Division (second tier), were founded in 2019 and achieved back-to-back promotions in 2022 and 2023.

The club currently sits 10th in the 15-team league table, having collected just 25 points from 26 matches this season. Iniesta will therefore face an immediate challenge to improve the team’s fortunes ahead of next season.

Andres Iniesta carried Spain to the 2010 FIFA World Cup trophy and made his mark at Barcelona.
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The move marks a new chapter for the Spanish icon, who retired from playing in October 2024 after a brief spell with Emirates Club in the UAE Pro League.

Iniesta enjoyed an illustrious playing career, winning everything at club level with Barcelona,, including four UEFA Champions League titles, and lifting the 2010 World Cup with Spain.

Many in the football world see this as a logical first step into coaching for one of the game’s most technically gifted midfielders.

His deep football intelligence and calm personality are expected to play a key role as he transitions to the dugout.

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