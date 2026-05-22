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Onuachu emulates Osimhen, as Super Eagles star fires Trabzonspor to Turkish Cup glory

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:17 - 22 May 2026
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Three Nigerian stars were crowned champions of the Turkish Cup thanks to Paul Onuachu's superb brace
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Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu scored a magnificent brace on Friday night to guide Trabzonspor to a 2-1 victory over Konyaspor in the Turkish Cup final.

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The towering forward replicated the domestic cup heroics of his international teammate Victor Osimhen, single-handedly securing his club's first cup triumph since 2020.

Relentless drama between Trabzonspor and Konyaspor

Galatasaray and Osimhen had snatched the Turkish Cup from Trabzonspor last year in Onuachu's absence, but the lanky Nigerian striker ensured history would not repeat itself when he stunningly opened the scoring in the 18th minute.

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Trabzonspor carried that precious lead into the break, but their advantage vanished just five minutes after the restart when Jackson Muleka pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty box to fire home a smart equaliser.

Konyaspor completely dominated the ensuing minutes and should have taken the lead shortly after when Tim Jabol-Folcarelli committed a foul in the box, but Enis Bardhi agonisingly rattled his 12-yard spotkick against the post.

Dramatic finale seals silverware

Against the run of play, the momentum swung decisively back to Trabzonspor in the final quarter of the match after Marko Jevtovic was penalised for a handball inside the area.

Onuachu, who finished as the Turkish Super Lig top scorer, coolly stepped up to the spot and fired past the goalkeeper in the 79th minute, allowing his side to weather a late Konyaspor onslaught and hold on for the historic victory.

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Apart from Onuachu, fellow compatriots Anthony Nwakaeme and Chibuike Nwaiwu, who was recently called up for the 2026 Unity Cup, also ended the night on the winning side.

The triumph marked Onuachu's first piece of silverware with the club, capping off a remarkable season where the 31-year-old former Southampton forward registered an impressive 26 goals and two assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

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