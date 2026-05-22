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‘I felt the magic of Manchester United’ —- Michael Carrick speaks on contract extension

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 21:19 - 22 May 2026
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Michael Carrick is impressing as caretaker manager. - Photo: IMAGO
Michael Carrick has revealed his reason for extending his stay with Manchester United
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Manchester United have officially announced that Michael Carrick will continue as head coach of the men’s first team after signing a new long-term contract.

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The former interim boss has committed his future to the club with a fresh deal that will run until the summer of 2028.

Carrick reveals immense pride after Man United extension

Speaking for the first time as permanent manager, Carrick expressed his deep emotional connection to the club and his vision for the future.

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"From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United," Carrick revealed.

He admitted that carrying the responsibility of leading the club fills him with immense pride while praising his squad's recent form. "Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here.

“Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again."

Carrick hoping to continue momentum

Carrick returned to Old Trafford as head coach in January and made an immediate impact, earning the Premier League Manager of the Month award after masterminding crucial victories against Manchester City and Arsenal.

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Under his tactical guidance, the Red Devils successfully secured qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League by registering an impressive 11 wins from 16 games.

This remarkable run allowed United to accumulate the highest points tally in the Premier League since his mid-season arrival.

Director of Football Jason Wilcox strongly backed the appointment, stating that Carrick's achievements in leading the club back to Europe's elite should not be understated and that his approach perfectly aligns with United's history and values.

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