Unity Cup: 'We’re looking forward to Nigeria' - Zimbabwe star excited for Super Eagles showdown

Munetsi excited for Nigeria clash ahead of Unity Cup semi-final

Marshall Munetsi has revealed the excitement within the Zimbabwe camp ahead of their highly anticipated showdown against the Super Eagles in the semi-finals of the 2026 Unity Cup.

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The Warriors will take on the three-time African champions at The Valley in what is expected to be one of the standout fixtures of the tournament.

Marshall Munetsi fires warning ahead of Nigeria clash

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Speaking in an interview published on the Zimbabwe Football Association's official website, the Stade de Reims midfielder described the encounter as a major test for Zimbabwe as they continue preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“We have some big games coming up, the first one is against Nigeria which everyone is looking forward to,” Munetsi said.

Ready to Represent 🇿🇼🔥



“I'm looking forward to the games and representing my country.” - Marshall Munetsi



The Warriors midfield general is ready as Zimbabwe’s Unity Cup campaign draws closer. 🇿🇼⚽#Bayawabaya #UnityCup #WarriorPride pic.twitter.com/wMd0hAn8S3 — Zimbabwe Football Association (@online_zifa) May 22, 2026

The experienced midfielder also pointed to the importance of the Unity Cup in helping the squad develop stronger relationships on and off the pitch, especially with several new players joining the national team setup.

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