Transfers: Mourinho picks Man Utd star as top target for Real Madrid

Incoming Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified his first signing as Los Blancos boss.

Thirteen years after his first spell at the Bernabeu ended, Mourinho is set to return to the Spanish capital as new manager of Real Madrid.

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The Portuguese coach is preparing to leave Benfica and has reportedly reached a verbal agreement on a two-year contract with Los Blancos.

Jose Mourinho signs for Real Madrid || Imago

Mourinho will not only be tasked with improving results on the pitch but also with restoring harmony in a fractured dressing room that has seen significant infighting in recent weeks.

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Mourinho to sign Dalot from Man Utd?

Reports suggest he has already begun planning squad changes as he looks to return Los Blancos to the top of Spanish football.

Diogo Dalot (Photo Credit: Imago)

With Dani Carvajal’s future uncertain and Trent Alexander-Arnold needing competition, Mourinho is keen to strengthen the right-back position.

According to SPORT, the Special One has identified fellow countryman Dalot as his priority target and believes the 26-year-old “has all the qualities” needed to succeed at Real Madrid.

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The report adds that Dalot could be open to a new challenge, while Manchester United might be willing to negotiate at around €35 million.