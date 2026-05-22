Transfer News: Arsenal target the player who helped them win Premier League
Arsenal have reportedly registered their interest in signing Bournemouth's 19-year-old sensation Eli Junior Kroupi, identifying the French teenager as an ideal attacking target as they prepare for the expected departure of Gabriel Jesus this summer.
Why Arsenal want Kroupi
While Kroupi recently endeared himself to the Emirates faithful by scoring a crucial goal in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Tuesday, May 19, a result that effectively handed Arsenal the Premier League title early, the club's pursuit is not a reactionary move.
Arsenal's scouting department has been closely monitoring his performances throughout the entire campaign, valuing his ability to operate as both a left winger and a traditional centre-forward within Mikel Arteta's system.
However, securing his signature will be incredibly difficult; Bournemouth insist that the teenager is not for sale amid rising interest in the youngster.
A record-breaking debut campaign
Kroupi has had a record-shattering debut season in the Premier League. Following his initial £10 million transfer from Lorient in February 2025 and a subsequent loan spell where he won the 2024/25 Ligue 2 title and finished as the division's top goalscorer with 22 goals, the forward has taken the Premier League by storm.
Kroupi already has 13 Premier League goals this term, breaking Robbie Fowler's long-standing record of 12 goals set in 1993/94 for the most goals scored by a teenager in a debut campaign.
Furthermore, the 19-year-old showed his big-game competency by scoring against every single side that finished in the top three during the campaign: Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United.