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Transfer News: Arsenal target the player who helped them win Premier League

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:54 - 22 May 2026
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Arsenal are already preparing for their Premier League title defence, as they have been linked with one of the division's brightest stars.
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Arsenal have reportedly registered their interest in signing Bournemouth's 19-year-old sensation Eli Junior Kroupi, identifying the French teenager as an ideal attacking target as they prepare for the expected departure of Gabriel Jesus this summer. 

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Why Arsenal want Kroupi

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While Kroupi recently endeared himself to the Emirates faithful by scoring a crucial goal in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Tuesday, May 19, a result that effectively handed Arsenal the Premier League title early, the club's pursuit is not a reactionary move. 

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Arsenal's scouting department has been closely monitoring his performances throughout the entire campaign, valuing his ability to operate as both a left winger and a traditional centre-forward within Mikel Arteta's system. 

However, securing his signature will be incredibly difficult; Bournemouth insist that the teenager is not for sale amid rising interest in the youngster.

Kroupi restored parity to level the game || Imago
Kroupi restored parity to level the game || Imago

A record-breaking debut campaign

Kroupi has had a record-shattering debut season in the Premier League. Following his initial £10 million transfer from Lorient in February 2025 and a subsequent loan spell where he won the 2024/25 Ligue 2 title and finished as the division's top goalscorer with 22 goals, the forward has taken the Premier League by storm. 

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Kroupi already has 13 Premier League goals this term, breaking Robbie Fowler's long-standing record of 12 goals set in 1993/94 for the most goals scored by a teenager in a debut campaign. 

Furthermore, the 19-year-old showed his big-game competency by scoring against every single side that finished in the top three during the campaign: Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United. 

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