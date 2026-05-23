'The Snacks are too expensive!' — Why £130k-a-week England World Cup reject Cole Palmer hates cinemas

Shock England World Cup omission Cole Palmer reveals the ultra-frugal reasons why he absolutely detests going to the cinema despite earning a staggering £130,000 a week.

Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer has been shockingly left out of Thomas Tuchel’s final England squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the £130k-a-week superstar dropped a hilarious, viral rant detailing exactly why he thinks cinemas are "rubbish."

Despite his massive wealth, Palmer’s biggest complaints about movie theatres include the price of popcorn and having to be quiet around strangers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cole Palmer might be one of the most ice-cold attackers in world football, but it turns out he has zero chill when it comes to a standard night at the movies!

The Chelsea megastar is currently the biggest talking point in football group chats after Thomas Tuchel dropped a total bombshell by completely leaving him out of England’s final squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But instead of hiding away to lick his wounds, Palmer sat down for an incredibly candid chat with Sky Sports and ended up breaking the internet with a hilarious, ultra-frugal lifestyle rant.

When the interviewer innocently asked the 24-year-old about the last film he watched, Palmer didn't hold back, bluntly declaring:

Cole Palmer, Chelsea star || Imago

“I don’t watch films and I hate the cinema.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Five Reasons Why Cinemas Are "Rubbish"

You would think a man pocketing a staggering £130,000 every single week wouldn't care about the price of a bag of Maltesers or a large popcorn. But Palmer proved he is still a regular, everyday lad from Wythenshawe at heart.

Cole Palmer and his girlfriend Olivia Holder | Instagram

Lining up his grievances like a man who has been waiting to get this off his chest for years, Palmer broke down his definitive, five-step manifesto on why the theatre experience is a total scam:

“I’ve got reasons. One, the TV is too big. Two, the TV is too loud, three, the snacks are so expensive. And four, just loads of other people there and you’ve got to be quiet. So, yeah, that’s my five reasons why cinemas are rubbish.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

And yes, before you ask, the internet is already laughing at the fact that "Cold" Palmer listed four reasons but confidently labelled them as his "five reasons why cinemas are rubbish." Classic!

Living that Frugal King Lifestyle

The interview has instantly gone viral, with some fans loudly praising Palmer for being so incredibly relatable.

Cole Palmer || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

Complaining about the daylight robbery of cinema snack prices while earning millions a year is elite-level penny-pinching that every single fan can get behind.

While colleagues like Arthur Okonkwo are busy celebrating blockbuster international switches, Palmer seems perfectly content staying at home on his couch, controlling his own TV volume, and eating reasonably priced snacks.

Thomas Tuchel || Imago