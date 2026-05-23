‘He has just failed’ - Tuchel gives harsh verdict on Palmer following World Cup snub
A shocking news hit the rounds on Friday after Tuchel released his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The England manager made the bold decision to drop both Palmer and Manchester City's Phil Foden, stating he would not select players based on reputation alone.
The move has left the 26-man squad looking short on creative flair, raising concerns about who will provide service for star striker Harry Kane.
Tuchel speaks on dumping Palmer
Tuchel was particularly direct when explaining why Palmer, who was a standout performer at the last European Championship, failed to make the final cut.
"I think he (Palmer) suffers from, first of all, a lack of individual form within the club," Tuchel explained.
"He was not as decisive or as influential as he was in the last seasons, throughout the whole season. Second of all, he was not very influential with us."
The manager continued, highlighting Palmer's inconsistent availability and impact for the national team.
"His record with us was just not outstanding, not good enough to make him 'no matter what, he is coming. That is just the reality of it.
“He pulled out several times, had to pull out several times, injured, and when he was in camp, he did not have the impact that we all wanted."
"He has just failed to prove it on a consistent level," Tuchel added. "It was one of the most difficult phone calls, of course and obviously one of the most prominent names that we leave out.
“But I refuse to bring players for the name, and I refuse to then play them out of position just to give them something."