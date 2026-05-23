‘He has just failed’ - Tuchel gives harsh verdict on Palmer following World Cup snub

Thomas Tuchel has labelled Cole Palmer a "failure" in his bid to secure a place in England's World Cup squad, offering a stark explanation for the player's exclusion.

A shocking news hit the rounds on Friday after Tuchel released his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The England manager made the bold decision to drop both Palmer and Manchester City's Phil Foden, stating he would not select players based on reputation alone.

The move has left the 26-man squad looking short on creative flair, raising concerns about who will provide service for star striker Harry Kane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuchel speaks on dumping Palmer

Tuchel was particularly direct when explaining why Palmer, who was a standout performer at the last European Championship, failed to make the final cut.

"I think he (Palmer) suffers from, first of all, a lack of individual form within the club," Tuchel explained.

Thomas Tuchel || Imago

"He was not as decisive or as influential as he was in the last seasons, throughout the whole season. Second of all, he was not very influential with us."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The manager continued, highlighting Palmer's inconsistent availability and impact for the national team.

"His record with us was just not outstanding, not good enough to make him 'no matter what, he is coming. That is just the reality of it.

Palmer for England || imago

“He pulled out several times, had to pull out several times, injured, and when he was in camp, he did not have the impact that we all wanted."

"He has just failed to prove it on a consistent level," Tuchel added. "It was one of the most difficult phone calls, of course and obviously one of the most prominent names that we leave out.

Advertisement

Advertisement