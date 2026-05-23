Bruno Fernandes named best player in the Premier League ahead of Declan Rice

Fernandes has beaten Declan Rice to the Premier League Player of the Season award

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been crowned the 2025/26 EA SPORTS Premier League Player of the Season.

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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes || Imago

The Portuguese midfielder beat off competition from several top performers, including Declan Rice of Arsenal, to claim the individual honour for the first time in his career.

A season for the history books 📖@manutd's Bruno Fernandes is @EASPORTSFC Player of the Season ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nj0wKjlpFv — Premier League (@premierleague) May 23, 2026

Fernandes has been the heartbeat of Manchester United’s revival this season, producing a series of outstanding displays that helped the club secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

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Whereas Declan Rice was instrumental in Arsenal winning their first-ever league title in 22 years.

Fernandes leads United’s resurgence

The 31-year-old has enjoyed arguably the best campaign of his Premier League career, directly contributing to 28 goals in 37 league appearances.

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His impressive numbers include eight goals and a remarkable 20 assists, placing him among the greatest creative performers in Premier League history.

Fernandes reached the 20-assist mark during Manchester United’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest, setting up Bryan Mbeumo to equal the Premier League single-season assist record jointly held by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

With one league match remaining against Aston Villa, Fernandes has the opportunity to break the Premier League assist record outright.

The Portuguese playmaker has already written his name into Manchester United history books after surpassing David Beckham’s long-standing club record of 15 assists set during the 1999/2000 season.

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Statistically, Fernandes has been unmatched across the division this season.

He created an astonishing 132 chances in the Premier League, the highest total in the competition and 43 more than Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool.

Earlier, he was named the Football Writers’ Association Men’s Footballer of the Year, becoming the first Manchester United player to receive the honour since Wayne Rooney in 2010.

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