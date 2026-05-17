Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Bruno Fernandes makes Premier League history as Aina-less Tricky Trees lose at Old Trafford

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes wrote himself into Premier League history as the Red Devils defeated Nottingham Forest

Bruno Fernandes provided his 20th assist of the Premier League season, equalling a famous record held by both Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne.

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The Manchester United captain provided the assist for Bryan Mbeumo's eventual winner, as the Red Devils ran out 3-2 winners over Nottingham Forest, who were without Nigerian full-back Ola Aina.

Man United vs Nottingham Forest: How it happened

Manchester United made a perfect start, taking the lead inside five minutes when Luke Shaw fired a superb half-volley into the bottom corner after Bruno Fernandes’ cross was only partially cleared. Forest nearly equalised through Morgan Gibbs-White, but Senne Lammens produced a crucial save.

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The Red Devils threatened again before the break as Bryan Mbeumo struck the post, while Casemiro volleyed narrowly wide. Forest responded early in the second half when Morato headed home from an Elliot Anderson delivery.

However, United regained the lead immediately through Matheus Cunha after a controversial build-up involving a possible handball by Mbeumo, with VAR ultimately allowing the goal to stand.

Fernandes later created another goal for Mbeumo, ending the winger’s long scoring drought and recording his 20th assist of the league season, matching the Premier League single-season record set by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. G