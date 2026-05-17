Advertisement

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Bruno Fernandes makes Premier League history as Aina-less Tricky Trees lose at Old Trafford

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 14:40 - 17 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes || Imago
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes wrote himself into Premier League history as the Red Devils defeated Nottingham Forest
Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes provided his 20th assist of the Premier League season, equalling a famous record held by both Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne.

Advertisement

The Manchester United captain provided the assist for Bryan Mbeumo's eventual winner, as the Red Devils ran out 3-2 winners over Nottingham Forest, who were without Nigerian full-back Ola Aina.

Man United vs Nottingham Forest: How it happened

Manchester United made a perfect start, taking the lead inside five minutes when Luke Shaw fired a superb half-volley into the bottom corner after Bruno Fernandes’ cross was only partially cleared. Forest nearly equalised through Morgan Gibbs-White, but Senne Lammens produced a crucial save.

Advertisement

The Red Devils threatened again before the break as Bryan Mbeumo struck the post, while Casemiro volleyed narrowly wide. Forest responded early in the second half when Morato headed home from an Elliot Anderson delivery.

However, United regained the lead immediately through Matheus Cunha after a controversial build-up involving a possible handball by Mbeumo, with VAR ultimately allowing the goal to stand.

Fernandes later created another goal for Mbeumo, ending the winger’s long scoring drought and recording his 20th assist of the league season, matching the Premier League single-season record set by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. G

ibbs-White scored late for Forest, but United held on to complete an impressive turnaround under manager Michael Carrick.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
“Flyest WNBA player ever!” — Angel Reese sparks reactions with glam tunnel fit ahead of Atlanta home debut
Lifestyle
17.05.2026
“Flyest WNBA player ever!” — Angel Reese sparks reactions with glam tunnel fit ahead of Atlanta home debut
They love him — Ancelotti admits Brazil players pressure him to call Neymar for World Cup
Football
17.05.2026
They love him — Ancelotti admits Brazil players pressure him to call Neymar for World Cup
Iwobi's return fails to boost Fulham
Football
17.05.2026
Iwobi's return fails to boost Fulham as Wolves dent Cottagers' chances of qualifying for Europe
'If you need a trophy, call me' - Kelechi Iheanacho sends message to Super Eagles Coach Chelle
Super Eagles
17.05.2026
'If you need a trophy, call me' - Kelechi Iheanacho sends message to Super Eagles Coach Chelle
Victor Osimhen: I won't accept that — Galatasaray president fires shot at Barcelona
Football
17.05.2026
Victor Osimhen: I won't accept that — Galatasaray president fires shot at Barcelona
Man United fans react as Casemiro and his wife bid 'emotional' goodbye to Old Trafford
Football
17.05.2026
Man United fans react as Casemiro and his wife bid 'emotional' goodbye to Old Trafford