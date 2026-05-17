Why 26-year-old midfield engine must win Ballon d'Or — Dutch legend Gullit explains

Netherlands legend Ruud Gullit has made his pick for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Former Chelsea star Ruud Gullit believes Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal cannot win the 2026 Ballon d’Or because he failed to lead the club to the Champions League final this season.

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In an interview with Goal, the Dutch football legend argued that players who reached the Champions League final hold a significant advantage.

Lamine Yamal earned Ballon d'Or shouts at age 17 | Credit: IMAGO

He highlighted Paris Saint-Germain stars Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha as stronger contenders for the prestigious award.

“Yamal cannot win that [Ballon d’Or] this time anyway,” Gullit said. “He has not been in the Champions League final. He needs to excel at the World Cup to be in contention for the Ballon d’Or.

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Vitinha backed to win 2026 Ballon d'Or

"He is the engine of PSG’s midfield and could be a fantastic player as well at the World Cup.”

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